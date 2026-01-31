amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
01.Feb.2026



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 31.01.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 31.01.2026 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
amissl-sdk.lha           dev/mis 2Mb   4.0 SDK for AmiSSL
annotatehollywoodsynt... dev/mis 46kb  4.0 Hollywood Syntax for Annotate &a...
cubicide_hw.lha          dev/mis 823kb 4.0 Cubic IDE Add-on for Hollywood 11.0
hollywood_sdk.lha        dev/mis 3Mb   4.0 SDK for Hollywood 11.0
hwplayer.lha             dev/mis 10Mb  4.0 Run applets created by Hollywood
ultraedit.zip            dev/mis 16kb  4.0 UltraEdit wordfile for Hollywood...
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 11Mb  4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
polarpaint.lha           gra/edi 2Mb   4.1 Paint program made with Hollywood
polarpaint_small.lha     gra/edi 2Mb   4.1 Paint program made with Hollywood
amissl.lha               lib/mis 4Mb   4.0 OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
sdl3.lha                 lib/mis 11Mb  4.1 Simple DirectMedia Layer 3
omanko.lha               uti/fil 2Mb   4.0 File tool to test the MD5, CRC32...
aichat.lha               uti/mis 3Mb   4.1 Native MUI chat client for Googl...
theme_list.lha           uti/mis 5Mb   4.1 List any OS4/AROS/MOS themes in dir
sfputc.lha               uti/scr 12kb  4.0 script implemetation of fputc
(snx)

[Meldung: 01. Feb. 2026, 07:51] [Kommentare: 0]
