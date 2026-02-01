|02.Feb.2026
| Filesysbox.library: Version 54.8 für AmigaOS und AROS/x86
Die FUSE-kompatible filesysbox.library, die vom SMB2-Handler genutzt wird, ist für AmigaOS 3.x und AROS/x86 aktualisiert worden. Version 54.8 bietet folgende Änxerungen:
Download: filesysbox.i386-aros.lha (56 Kb)
- FbxCollectLock() now overwrites fl_Volume with a BPTR to the lockhandler's
own volume structure instead of leaving it pointing to freed memory.
- Added the new FbxDismount command for cleanly unmounting FUSE file systems.
filesysbox.m68k-amigaos.lha (101 Kb) (dr)
[Meldung: 02. Feb. 2026, 17:13] [Kommentare: 0]
