02.Feb.2026



 Filesysbox.library: Version 54.8 für AmigaOS und AROS/x86
Die FUSE-kompatible filesysbox.library, die vom SMB2-Handler genutzt wird, ist für AmigaOS 3.x und AROS/x86 aktualisiert worden. Version 54.8 bietet folgende Änxerungen:
  • FbxCollectLock() now overwrites fl_Volume with a BPTR to the lockhandler's own volume structure instead of leaving it pointing to freed memory.
  • Added the new FbxDismount command for cleanly unmounting FUSE file systems.
Download: filesysbox.i386-aros.lha (56 Kb)
filesysbox.m68k-amigaos.lha (101 Kb) (dr)

[Meldung: 02. Feb. 2026, 17:13] [Kommentare: 0]
