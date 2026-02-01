|02.Feb.2026
| Amiga E Compiler: E-VO 3.9.2
"E-VO Amiga E Compiler" ist ein Derivat des ursprünglichen E-Compilers von Wouter van Oortmerssen, das neue Funktionen, Fehlerkorrekturen und Optimierungen ergänzt. Neuerungen in Version 3.9.2:
Download: evo392.lha (702 Kb) (dr)
- fix parsing issue with the : (colon) character could cause errors when
- parsing expressions using the ternery operator (?)
- fix register corruption causing corruption of module files in some scenarios
- fix casing of CharInstr (changed to CharInStr) and CharInstri (changed to CharInStri)
- added EVO_3_9_2 constant
- FindModule: Issue with freezing on some modules
- ShowModule: Issue with freezing on some modules
- Updated EVO Language Guide file to fix some errors / inconsistencies
- Added unittests.e file and set up to run this for each build.
[Meldung: 02. Feb. 2026, 17:20] [Kommentare: 0]
