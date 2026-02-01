AROS-Distribution: AROS One 1.3 64Bit (ABIv11)

Das neueste Update der 64-Bit-Distribution "AROS One" wird erneut als DVD-ISO- oder USB-IMG-Image angeboten. Der Maintainer spricht von zahlreichen Neuerungen, er hebt vor allem die Emulatoren für AROS-32-Bit-Software, Amiga-Software (Amiberry) und MS-DOS-Titel hervor.





Die Änderungen im Detail:



AROS ABIv11 Core changes - Functionalities: Improved reliability of realtek8180.device driver (Neil)

Updated AROSTCP headers based on newer FreeBSD headers (Kalamatee)

Introduce kernel support for running 32-bit binaries under 64-bit system (deadwood)

Implement SetPSM, SHANGHAI and POPPUBSCREEN flags in Intuition (Kalamatee)

Work on extending AROS input subsystem (Kalamatee)

Add public screen support to muimaster.library (Kalamatee)

Initial MSI-X interrupt support in kernel (Kalamatee)

atheros5000.device ported to 64-bits and support for more chipsets added (Neil)

Implemented sereval 68k private functions in rexxsyslib.library (JohanG) Update: AROS build system (Kalamatee)

freetype.library v6.9 (Kalamatee)

nvme.device v1.0 (Kalamatee)

Kernel (Kalamatee)

vmwaresvga.hidd v46.0 (Kalamatee, deadwood)

i8042.hidd v1.12 (Kalamatee)

Wanderer v1.7 (deadwood) 64-bit support: gadtools.library (Kalamatee)

Kernel (JohanG) Stability fixes: WirelessManagers (bugs: crash at exit) (Neil)

sound.datatype (bugs: crash if AHI fails to open) (Kalamatee)

hdaudio.audio, sb128.audio (bugs: reset handlers not removed) (deadwood)

x11gfx.hidd (bugs: freeze when rapid changing mouse pointer) (aros-sg) Update Apps Core: QuickPart

About

DiskImageGUI

Format

FTManager

SysMon

Wanderer

ExecuteStartup

WBNewDrawer

WBRename

Calculator

Editor

GraphicDump

InitPrinter

InstallAROS

PrintFiles Update AROS One Core: EmuV0 (Emulator 32Bit)

Zune Skins Prefs (frames Rectangular/Rounded)

ThemePrefs v0.9

StatusBar Prefs

BoingIconBar UpdateConfig (Add App Emulators)

UnDelete File (SFS-PFS) Update AROS One Apps: Amiberry v6.3.4

DOSBox 0.74

FastTracker II Clone v2.03

MeteMP3 v1.6

WCS 2.031

ZuneView v0.41

Filesysbox v.54.8

PXDrum v1.2

FbxDismount (SMB Dismount)

SMB2FS 5310

anZIP v0.1

arSFSDoctor v1.1

Txt2PDF v1.2

Arzip v0.1

LzopGUI v0.11

ViewISO v1.1

Vim v9.1

WeatherBar v2.1

ZapHod v 1.3

aMP3ToWAV v0.1

Update DOS-Tools (cg)



[Meldung: 12. Feb. 2026, 23:07] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

