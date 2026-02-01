amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
12.Feb.2026
AMIGASYSTEM (ANF)


 AROS-Distribution: AROS One 1.3 64Bit (ABIv11)
Das neueste Update der 64-Bit-Distribution "AROS One" wird erneut als DVD-ISO- oder USB-IMG-Image angeboten. Der Maintainer spricht von zahlreichen Neuerungen, er hebt vor allem die Emulatoren für AROS-32-Bit-Software, Amiga-Software (Amiberry) und MS-DOS-Titel hervor.

AROS One Screenshot

Die Änderungen im Detail:

AROS ABIv11 Core changes - Functionalities:
  • Improved reliability of realtek8180.device driver (Neil)
  • Updated AROSTCP headers based on newer FreeBSD headers (Kalamatee)
  • Introduce kernel support for running 32-bit binaries under 64-bit system (deadwood)
  • Implement SetPSM, SHANGHAI and POPPUBSCREEN flags in Intuition (Kalamatee)
  • Work on extending AROS input subsystem (Kalamatee)
  • Add public screen support to muimaster.library (Kalamatee)
  • Initial MSI-X interrupt support in kernel (Kalamatee)
  • atheros5000.device ported to 64-bits and support for more chipsets added (Neil)
  • Implemented sereval 68k private functions in rexxsyslib.library (JohanG)
Update:
  • AROS build system (Kalamatee)
  • freetype.library v6.9 (Kalamatee)
  • nvme.device v1.0 (Kalamatee)
  • Kernel (Kalamatee)
  • vmwaresvga.hidd v46.0 (Kalamatee, deadwood)
  • i8042.hidd v1.12 (Kalamatee)
  • Wanderer v1.7 (deadwood)
64-bit support:
  • gadtools.library (Kalamatee)
  • Kernel (JohanG)
Stability fixes:
  • WirelessManagers (bugs: crash at exit) (Neil)
  • sound.datatype (bugs: crash if AHI fails to open) (Kalamatee)
  • hdaudio.audio, sb128.audio (bugs: reset handlers not removed) (deadwood)
  • x11gfx.hidd (bugs: freeze when rapid changing mouse pointer) (aros-sg)
Update Apps Core:
  • QuickPart
  • About
  • DiskImageGUI
  • Format
  • FTManager
  • SysMon
  • Wanderer
  • ExecuteStartup
  • WBNewDrawer
  • WBRename
  • Calculator
  • Editor
  • GraphicDump
  • InitPrinter
  • InstallAROS
  • PrintFiles
Update AROS One Core:
  • EmuV0 (Emulator 32Bit)
  • Zune Skins Prefs (frames Rectangular/Rounded)
  • ThemePrefs v0.9
  • StatusBar Prefs
  • BoingIconBar UpdateConfig (Add App Emulators)
  • UnDelete File (SFS-PFS)
Update AROS One Apps:
  • Amiberry v6.3.4
  • DOSBox 0.74
  • FastTracker II Clone v2.03
  • MeteMP3 v1.6
  • WCS 2.031
  • ZuneView v0.41
  • Filesysbox v.54.8
  • PXDrum v1.2
  • FbxDismount (SMB Dismount)
  • SMB2FS 5310
  • anZIP v0.1
  • arSFSDoctor v1.1
  • Txt2PDF v1.2
  • Arzip v0.1
  • LzopGUI v0.11
  • ViewISO v1.1
  • Vim v9.1
  • WeatherBar v2.1
  • ZapHod v 1.3
  • aMP3ToWAV v0.1
  • Update DOS-Tools
(cg)

[Meldung: 12. Feb. 2026, 23:07] [Kommentare: 0]
