|12.Feb.2026
AMIGASYSTEM (ANF)
| AROS-Distribution: AROS One 1.3 64Bit (ABIv11)
Das neueste Update der 64-Bit-Distribution "AROS One" wird erneut als DVD-ISO- oder USB-IMG-Image angeboten. Der Maintainer spricht von zahlreichen Neuerungen, er hebt vor allem die Emulatoren für AROS-32-Bit-Software, Amiga-Software (Amiberry) und MS-DOS-Titel hervor.
Die Änderungen im Detail:
AROS ABIv11 Core changes - Functionalities:
Update:
- Improved reliability of realtek8180.device driver (Neil)
- Updated AROSTCP headers based on newer FreeBSD headers (Kalamatee)
- Introduce kernel support for running 32-bit binaries under 64-bit system (deadwood)
- Implement SetPSM, SHANGHAI and POPPUBSCREEN flags in Intuition (Kalamatee)
- Work on extending AROS input subsystem (Kalamatee)
- Add public screen support to muimaster.library (Kalamatee)
- Initial MSI-X interrupt support in kernel (Kalamatee)
- atheros5000.device ported to 64-bits and support for more chipsets added (Neil)
- Implemented sereval 68k private functions in rexxsyslib.library (JohanG)
64-bit support:
- AROS build system (Kalamatee)
- freetype.library v6.9 (Kalamatee)
- nvme.device v1.0 (Kalamatee)
- Kernel (Kalamatee)
- vmwaresvga.hidd v46.0 (Kalamatee, deadwood)
- i8042.hidd v1.12 (Kalamatee)
- Wanderer v1.7 (deadwood)
Stability fixes:
- gadtools.library (Kalamatee)
- Kernel (JohanG)
Update Apps Core:
- WirelessManagers (bugs: crash at exit) (Neil)
- sound.datatype (bugs: crash if AHI fails to open) (Kalamatee)
- hdaudio.audio, sb128.audio (bugs: reset handlers not removed) (deadwood)
- x11gfx.hidd (bugs: freeze when rapid changing mouse pointer) (aros-sg)
Update AROS One Core:
- QuickPart
- About
- DiskImageGUI
- Format
- FTManager
- SysMon
- Wanderer
- ExecuteStartup
- WBNewDrawer
- WBRename
- Calculator
- Editor
- GraphicDump
- InitPrinter
- InstallAROS
- PrintFiles
Update AROS One Apps:
- EmuV0 (Emulator 32Bit)
- Zune Skins Prefs (frames Rectangular/Rounded)
- ThemePrefs v0.9
- StatusBar Prefs
- BoingIconBar UpdateConfig (Add App Emulators)
- UnDelete File (SFS-PFS)
(cg)
- Amiberry v6.3.4
- DOSBox 0.74
- FastTracker II Clone v2.03
- MeteMP3 v1.6
- WCS 2.031
- ZuneView v0.41
- Filesysbox v.54.8
- PXDrum v1.2
- FbxDismount (SMB Dismount)
- SMB2FS 5310
- anZIP v0.1
- arSFSDoctor v1.1
- Txt2PDF v1.2
- Arzip v0.1
- LzopGUI v0.11
- ViewISO v1.1
- Vim v9.1
- WeatherBar v2.1
- ZapHod v 1.3
- aMP3ToWAV v0.1
- Update DOS-Tools
[Meldung: 12. Feb. 2026, 23:07] [Kommentare: 0]
