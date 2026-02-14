|ENGLISH VERSION
|15.Feb.2026
| Aminet-Uploads bis 14.02.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 14.02.2026 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Calendrino.lha biz/misc 5K OS3 Calendar with Infos abo... ace-basic.lha dev/basic 3.8M OS3 AmigaBasic Compiler Enh... isocd-win.zip disk/misc 170K OTH Create bootable Amiga I... rkrm-dos.pdf docs/misc 1.7M GEN RKRM AmigaDOS Azerty-NF.lha driver/inp 13K GEN A French AZERTY NF Z71-... cfd139.lha driver/med 372K OS3 CompactFlash PCMCIA dri... VampireWazp3D.lha driver/vid 90K OS3 hardware Warp3D for Vam... F1GP2026Carset.lha game/data 7K GEN 2026 Carset for F1GP ScummVM_RTG_060.lha game/misc 64M OS3 Amiga port of ScummVM 2... the-reckoning.lha game/role 150K OS3 Point'n click adv. ... G-WARS.lha game/shoot 14M OS3 Geometry Wars inspired ... PrBoom.lha game/shoot 1.5M OS3 Amiga port of PrBoom (D... Facemash.lha game/strat 15K OS3 Facemash OpenDUNE_RTG.lha game/strat 776K OS3 Amiga port of Dune 2 (O... PolyNova3D.lha gfx/3d 715K OS3 Amiga port of PolyNova3... AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 11M MOS Signetics-based machine... DOSBox_RTG.lha misc/emu 1.8M OS3 Amiga port of DOSBox bendyourmind.lha mods/pro 479K GEN Bend Your mind. PT Modu... Roguecraft-icones.lha pix/icon 178K GEN classic 4 colours icons... NAFCYI1994S4-B01.zip text/bfont 1.3M GEN NAFCYI Winter 1994-95 (... NAFCYI1994S4-B02.zip text/bfont 1.5M GEN NAFCYI Winter 1994-95 (... AnnotateHollywoodSyntax.lha text/edit 44K GEN Hollywood Syntax for An... NAFCYI1994S4-01.zip text/pfont 918K GEN NAFCYI Winter 1994-95 (... NAFCYI1994S4-02.zip text/pfont 1.2M GEN NAFCYI Winter 1994-95 (... LHArchiver_MOS.lha util/arc 726K MOS create lha archives int... LHArchiver_OS3.lha util/arc 558K OS3 create lha archives int... LHArchiver_OS4.lha util/arc 830K OS4 create lha archives int... LHArchiver_WOS.lha util/arc 1.8M WUP create lha archives int... mousemojo.lha util/cdity 6K OS3 Launch applications wit... NovaMesa.lha util/libs 1.2M OS3 Mesa OpenGL library AmiKick.zip util/misc 55K OTH Check Kickstart images ... OBWorkbench.lha util/wb 351K OS3 Workbench replacement f...(snx)
[Meldung: 15. Feb. 2026, 07:28] [Kommentare: 0]
