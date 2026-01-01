|23.Feb.2026
| Windows: Emu68-Imager 2.1.1.7
Der Emu68-Imager ermöglicht es PiStorm-Benutzern, unter Windows eine SD-Karte mit der Motorola-68K-Emulation Emu68 und einer vorkonfigurierten AmigaOS-3-Installation vorzubereiten. Die neue Version 2.1.1.7 (das Zip-Archiv wird als "Source Code" bezeichnet, enthält aber das PowerShell-Skript) bietet folgende Änderungen im Vergleich zu unserer letzten Meldung:
(dr)
- Fixed issue where there was an error if Roadshow was not installed
- Fixed issue with paths where destination path was the root folder
- Revised handling for imported files
- Forced Unicam settings to be lowercase to prevent issues with FrameThrower
- Update to fix issue where non-English Windows reported 64 bits rather than 64-bit resulting in false detection of non 64 bit Windows
