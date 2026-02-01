amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
26.Feb.2026



 Entwicklerwerkzeug: vasm 2.0e
Frank Wille hat vasm aktualisiert, einen portablen Assembler für zahlreiche CPUs mit verschiedenen Syntax- und Output-Modulen. Änderungen der Version 2.0e:
  • Fixed -nocase option for symbols, which was broken in last release.
  • New output module "aof" for the ARM/Acorn Object Format, used for example by Acorn and 3DO.
  • New cpu backend for Wozniak's Sweet16 pseudo CPU (also useful as a simple tutorial backend).
  • Fixed ".." include paths and misdetection of paths starting with '/' as being absolute for AmigaOS hosts.
  • ARM: Support for automatic literal pools, when using the '=' operand-prefix with LDR, to load any constant or label addresses to a register. Includes optimization to MOV or ADR, if possible. Literal pools are dumped with the ltorg directive, or automatically at the end of any section.
  • ARM: Alternatively permit an SWI immediate operand with '#'.
  • m68k: Register symbol definitions should be case-insensitive in Devpac compatibility mode.
  • m68k: Apollo: Adapted MOVEIW opcode for latest cores.
  • 6809: Fixed branch optimization/translation (-opt-branch), which was broken since the introduction of Konami-support in V2.0c.
  • jagrisc: CPU-specific directives (.equr, etc.) with a leading dot were no longer recognized since V1.8k, when no other dot-prefixed directive was used before and the syntax module was "madmac".
  • std-syntax: ELF visibility types: .hidden, .internal, .protected.
  • oldstyle-syntax: ASSERT and FAIL directives should not create a default section if no section exists at that point.
  • oldstyle-syntax: New option -spcequ removes the restriction that equate symbols have to start on the first column.
  • oldstyle-syntax: Add COND and ENDC directives for compatibility.
  • elf-output: Support for visibility types.
  • tos-output: Alignments > 32 bit in data or bss could lead to corrupt output.
  • xfile-output: Alignments > 32 bit in data or bss could lead to corrupt output.
(cg)

[Meldung: 26. Feb. 2026, 22:43] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2026 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.