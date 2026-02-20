02.Mär.2026









A600GS/A1200NG: AmiBench 46.2.1425

AmiBench ist eine Desktop-Umgebung, die AmigaKit für die Computer A600GS und A1200NG bereitstellt. Sie basiert auf der Distribution "System Release V46" von AmigaKit, ergänzt durch einige AROS-Komponenten. Folgende Updates wurden bereitgestellt:



46.2.1414 (20.02.2026) SystemV46: Add initial release of SysMonitor. Displays useful system statistics on AmiBench screen Update AmiBrowser to 46.38: Adds an additional mapping table to the arm backend to handle conversion of Amiga RawKey values to hardware values, for injection of keyboard events. Fixes Javascript code that relies on the hardware value rather than the character value of a key. Update Editpad

Programs: Add the popular card game, Soliton to Programs:Games

46.2.1425 (27.02.2026) SystemV46: SysMonitor: update to displays CPU and GPU system statistics on AmiBench screen Editpad v46.2 update: now uses Toolbar MCC and has more ARexx options.

Programs: AmiChess updated and added to Programs:Games - rebuilt with VBCC and adapted to Zune where no drag and drop was available. GUI layout restructured. HippoPlayer updated to version 2.66

[Meldung: 02. Mär. 2026, 06:35]

