|08.Mär.2026
| AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 07.03.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 07.03.2026 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
dose2.x86_64-aros-v11.zip dem/sce 5Mb Pulsating demo with bawdy humor ... stercus.x86_64-aros-v11.zip dem/sce 2Mb Port of Amiga Demo from MI '... ntfs3g.i386-aros.lha dri/fil 196kb A port of Tuxera's NTFS-3G ... ntfs3g.x86_64-aros-v11.lha dri/fil 216kb Port of Tuxera's NTFS-3G fi... hocoslamfy.x86_64-aros-v1... gam/mis 2Mb SDL Flappy Bird clone. tinytris.x86_64-aros-v11.zip gam/puz 2Mb a clone of the classic game Tetris lm-tournament.lha gam/rol 44Mb a R.P.G. table board with dices zip_amiga.lha lib/mis 299kb Plugin allows Hollywood scripts ...(snx)
[Meldung: 08. Mär. 2026, 08:10] [Kommentare: 0]
