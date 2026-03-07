amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

08.Mär.2026



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 07.03.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 07.03.2026 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
virtio9pfs.lha           dri/han 21kb  4.1 A FileSysBox-based handler for A...
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb   4.1 An arabic console device, line&a...
virtioscsi.lha           dri/sto 25kb  4.1 VirtIO SCSI Device Driver for Am...
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 11Mb  4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
lm-torneo.lha            gam/rol 44Mb  4.0 a R.P.G. table board with dices
hwp_zip.lha              lib/hol 299kb 4.0 Read and write Zip archives for ...
iconecta.lha             net/mis 3Mb   4.0 A little and easy program to tes...
amigadiskbench.lha       uti/ben 167kb 4.1 a Reaction based disk benchmarki...
sfront.lha               uti/scr 7kb   4.0 Provides an exe front for a script.
waitfile.lha             uti/scr 6kb   4.0 waits for a specified file
(snx)

[Meldung: 08. Mär. 2026, 08:10]
.
.