20.Mär.2026









Programmiersprache: Amiga Blitz Basic 2 Visual Studio Code Ext. 0.16.0

"Amiga Blitz Basic 2" ist eine Erweiterung für Visual Studio Code, die Unterstützung für die Amiga-Version von Blitz Basic 2 (und Amiblitz) mit eingeschränkter Syntaxhervorhebung bietet (amiga-news.de berichtete). Änderungen seit der Version 0.7.0:



[0.16.0] Constant values shown on mouse hover (if they are defined in the same source file).

Added some error checking when launching UAE.

Notifications edited. [0.15.0] Fixed a problem with too many include files breaking the communication with UAE. The AREXX scripts are now rewritten, so you need to copy build tools again.

UAE is started automatically if needed when building ISO files.

Package examples now edited to NOT include diskfont.library and mathtrans.library by default. You should try to avoid using these libraries if you make self-bootable productions.

Renamed the command palette functions so they are grouped by UAE/Amiga. [0.14.0] Syntax highlighting improved.

Outline duplicate removed.

From now on, you will need to supply your own libraries when packaging to ADF or ISO. [0.13.0] The Blitz Basic 2.1 manual has been added and can be opened from the command palette.

Linux script to bring FS-UAE window to front is updated.

ReadMe restructured.

Fixed ISO build bug. [0.12.0] Initial Real Amiga build support.

Automatic compiler options bug fixed. Note: you need to copy the build tools again for this update to take effect.

Updated instructions. [0.11.0] Build tools for Amiga OS needs to be copied (once per shared folder / Blitz type) using a command (Ctrl/Cmd+Shift+P) instead of automatically being copied at every build process.

Option to set compiler options automatically as part of the build process (BB2).

UAE is brought to focus at compile/run (some actions are needed to get this to work on Linux). This implementation is based on amishell.

Fixed some bugs that could cause the 'outline' and 'go to symbol' functions to fail.

The line 'serial_translate=crlf_cr' in the WinUAE configuration file should not be needed any more, but it being there doesn't hurt.

Node.js dependencies updated to remove vulnerabilities.

Extension settings are now grouped. [0.10.0] [Experimental] AmiBlitz 3.x support (through ARexx, command line support might be added later)

Fixed bug that broke commands in version 0.9.5 [0.9.5] Option to launch UAE automatically. You need to give a full command line for launching UAE in the extension settings. See the readme for details. [0.9.1] Fixes for windows compatibility [0.9.0] Zip packaging for HD Installation [0.8.0] [Experimental] CDTV and CD32 Packaging

Fix to avoid cannot Open File in BB2 Editor. (dr)



[Meldung: 20. Mär. 2026, 22:43] [Kommentare: 0]

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