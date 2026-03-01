26.Mär.2026









Single-Screen Arcade-Action: Blue And Red - Fight The Robots 1.3

"Blue And Red - Fight The Robots" (Video) ist ein Single-Screen-Plattformer, der von Arcade-Klassikern wie Rainbow Islands inspiriert ist: Gegner müssen zunächst betäubt und dann per beherztem Draufspringen aus dem Level gekegelt werden. Version 1.3 bereinigt eine Reihe von Problemen: Enemy movement is fixed! (Amiga - NTSC only).

Fixed Player 2's end round did not display correctly on high score table if Player 1 lost all of their lives before the end of Round 9 (Amiga) but Player 2 progressed past Round 9 (Amiga).

Fixed instances where an enemy K.O. would count twice (Amiga).

Kaiju Wasp logo was only on screen for two seconds, making entering code to enter Dipswitch Menu too difficult. This has been extended to four seconds (Amiga).

Fixed where player drop anims on one section of How To Play do not play if Attract Mode has looped more than once (Amiga - NTSC only).

Fixed the best ending being bugged (Amiga).

Fixed World 5-2 (Round 34) which had an extremely low chance to enter an unwinnable state if the player is KO'd in a particular place (Amiga).

Fixed World 4-7 (Round 31) which was missing two tiles on left of screen (Amiga).

Fixed instances where flying enemies could only be used to start a chain of KOs, and could not be in the chain of KOs (Amiga).

Some credits were missing, so credits during Attract Mode have been rejigged and fixed. cg)



[Meldung: 26. Mär. 2026, 22:51] [Kommentare: 0]

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