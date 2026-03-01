|26.Mär.2026
| Single-Screen Arcade-Action: Blue And Red - Fight The Robots 1.3
"Blue And Red - Fight The Robots" (Video) ist ein Single-Screen-Plattformer, der von Arcade-Klassikern wie Rainbow Islands inspiriert ist: Gegner müssen zunächst betäubt und dann per beherztem Draufspringen aus dem Level gekegelt werden. Version 1.3 bereinigt eine Reihe von Problemen:
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- Enemy movement is fixed! (Amiga - NTSC only).
- Fixed Player 2's end round did not display correctly on high score table if Player 1 lost all of their lives before the end of Round 9 (Amiga) but Player 2 progressed past Round 9 (Amiga).
- Fixed instances where an enemy K.O. would count twice (Amiga).
- Kaiju Wasp logo was only on screen for two seconds, making entering code to enter Dipswitch Menu too difficult. This has been extended to four seconds (Amiga).
- Fixed where player drop anims on one section of How To Play do not play if Attract Mode has looped more than once (Amiga - NTSC only).
- Fixed the best ending being bugged (Amiga).
- Fixed World 5-2 (Round 34) which had an extremely low chance to enter an unwinnable state if the player is KO'd in a particular place (Amiga).
- Fixed World 4-7 (Round 31) which was missing two tiles on left of screen (Amiga).
- Fixed instances where flying enemies could only be used to start a chain of KOs, and could not be in the chain of KOs (Amiga).
- Some credits were missing, so credits during Attract Mode have been rejigged and fixed.
[Meldung: 26. Mär. 2026, 22:51] [Kommentare: 0]
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