|12.Apr.2026
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 11.04.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.04.2026 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
acm.lha aud/con 4Mb 4.0 Little tool to convert sound files
rave.lha aud/edi 2Mb 4.1 An editor for mono/stereo audio ...
amissl-sdk.lha dev/mis 2Mb 4.0 SDK for AmiSSL
serialshell.lha dev/uti 13kb 4.1 TCP command listener for remote ...
virtioscsi.lha dri/sto 59kb 4.1 VirtIO SCSI Device Driver for Am...
scummvm.lha gam/mis 185Mb 4.1 Classic Adventure Game Interpret...
amissl.lha lib/mis 4Mb 4.0 OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
amigadiskbench.lha uti/ben 232kb 4.1 a Reaction based disk benchmarki...
depscan.lha uti/she 13kb 4.0 lists dependencies in a binary
grimoriumpdf.lha uti/tex 7Mb 4.0 PDF to open invoices and see the...
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[Meldung: 12. Apr. 2026, 08:48] [Kommentare: 0]
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