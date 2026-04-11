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12.Apr.2026



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 11.04.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.04.2026 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
acm.lha                  aud/con 4Mb   4.0 Little tool to convert sound files
rave.lha                 aud/edi 2Mb   4.1 An editor for mono/stereo audio ...
amissl-sdk.lha           dev/mis 2Mb   4.0 SDK for AmiSSL
serialshell.lha          dev/uti 13kb  4.1 TCP command listener for remote ...
virtioscsi.lha           dri/sto 59kb  4.1 VirtIO SCSI Device Driver for Am...
scummvm.lha              gam/mis 185Mb 4.1 Classic Adventure Game Interpret...
amissl.lha               lib/mis 4Mb   4.0 OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
amigadiskbench.lha       uti/ben 232kb 4.1 a Reaction based disk benchmarki...
depscan.lha              uti/she 13kb  4.0 lists dependencies in a binary
grimoriumpdf.lha         uti/tex 7Mb   4.0 PDF to open invoices and see the...
(snx)

[Meldung: 12. Apr. 2026, 08:48] [Kommentare: 0]
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