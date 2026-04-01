16.Apr.2026









Workbench-Ersatz für Kickstart 1.3: Old Blue Workbench 1.2.2

Mats Eirik Hansens Workbench-Ersatz "Old Blue Workbench" bietet unter Kickstart 1.3 u.a. verbesserte Menüs ähnlich der Workbench 2.0. Auch gibt es "Browser-Fenster" mit dem Dateipfad sowie Docks und Standard-Icons. In Version 1.2.2 wurden diverse kleinere Probleme bereinigt: Fixed an issue where changing the selection state of an icon that had been scrolled out of a window with a pattern background caused corruption of data in chip memory. This could crash the system or cause visual artifacts.

Fixed an issue where opening a window with a background when the Workbench isn't the frontmost caused the background to be drawn to the frontmost screen. This could crash the system or cause visual artifacts.

Fixed an issue where using the sizing gadget would sometimes not redraw the window content. This happened most often when clicking the size gadget without actually resizing the window.

Fixed an issue where the background is not completely redrawn when a context menu closes and the selected menu item causes the content of the window to be scrolled (e.g. arranging icons).

Fixed an issue where the window title bar would be drawn over the minimize gadget when the title is changed. This happens when changing the directory of a browser window.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Close dock when deactivated setting from having an effect after editing the parent dock or user menus. (cg)



[Meldung: 16. Apr. 2026, 23:04] [Kommentare: 0]

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