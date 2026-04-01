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16.Apr.2026



 Workbench-Ersatz für Kickstart 1.3: Old Blue Workbench 1.2.2
Mats Eirik Hansens Workbench-Ersatz "Old Blue Workbench" bietet unter Kickstart 1.3 u.a. verbesserte Menüs ähnlich der Workbench 2.0. Auch gibt es "Browser-Fenster" mit dem Dateipfad sowie Docks und Standard-Icons. In Version 1.2.2 wurden diverse kleinere Probleme bereinigt:
  • Fixed an issue where changing the selection state of an icon that had been scrolled out of a window with a pattern background caused corruption of data in chip memory. This could crash the system or cause visual artifacts.
  • Fixed an issue where opening a window with a background when the Workbench isn't the frontmost caused the background to be drawn to the frontmost screen. This could crash the system or cause visual artifacts.
  • Fixed an issue where using the sizing gadget would sometimes not redraw the window content. This happened most often when clicking the size gadget without actually resizing the window.
  • Fixed an issue where the background is not completely redrawn when a context menu closes and the selected menu item causes the content of the window to be scrolled (e.g. arranging icons).
  • Fixed an issue where the window title bar would be drawn over the minimize gadget when the title is changed. This happens when changing the directory of a browser window.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the Close dock when deactivated setting from having an effect after editing the parent dock or user menus.
(cg)

[Meldung: 16. Apr. 2026, 23:04] [Kommentare: 0]
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