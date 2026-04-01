16.Apr.2026









Cross-Compiler/Assembler: Calypsi 5.16 für Windows, Linux und Mac OS

Calypsi ist eine Sammlung von Compilern und Assemblern, mit der sich unter Windows, Linux und macOS Code für verschiedene Retro-Plattformen erzeugen lässt. Neuerungen in Version 5.16: Using a struct object as an initializer of an auto struct caused an internal error.

In some very rare situations function calls with many parameters, preceded by a parameter expressions utilizing low level runtime support routine could cause an internal error.

65816: Fix a problem with Apple IIgs calls causing an internal error (message about function dynamicSize).

68000: Fix a problem with Apple calls causing an internal error (message about function dynamicSize).

68000: Fix a problem with 68020 bit field instructions that could cause and internal error at optimization level 1 and above, if used in inline assembly.

68000: Fix a rounding problem with floating point add or subtract where the mantissa ended up with all bits set and then was rounded up. This caused the result to be half of what is should be.

6502: Some improvements to the low level optimizer.

Nut: The .name directive now accepts prompt numbers to make it easy to define prompting MCODE functions, e.g. .name ASTO,2,1.

Nut: In the register display the f register has been renamed t, as this is actually the "tone" or "beep" register.

Nut: Add a new fi register for peripheral flags. (cg)



[Meldung: 16. Apr. 2026, 23:09] [Kommentare: 0]

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