amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
17.Apr.2026



 m68k-Assemblerunterstützung: m68kplugin 0.2.2 für JetBrains
Neben Chris 'platon42' Hodges' MC68000 Assembly Language Plugin für die integrierten Entwicklungsumgebungen von Jetbrains stellt auch Yann Cébron eins zur Verfügung (amiga-news.de berichtete). Nun wurde die Version 0.2.2 veröffentlicht:

Changed
  • Mnemonic reference docs: remove the Syntax sections and Source/Destination addressing modes tables (duplicating syntax docs)
  • Exception Reporting: use JetBrains Marketplace reporting instead of pre-filling a GitHub issue in the browser
Added
  • Mnemonic syntax docs: show information for privileged instruction
  • Code | Move Element Left/Right and Flip Comma intention: swap instruction operands if valid (move.l d0,a0 ↔ move.l a0,d0)
Fixed
  • Parser: too lenient parsing for TST
  • Privileged instruction status: move.w SR, only for MC68010+
  • Parsing number literals
  • Consolidate mnemonics data and remove duplicates with overlapping address modes
(dr)

[Meldung: 17. Apr. 2026, 18:37] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2026 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.