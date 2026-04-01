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17.Apr.2026



 MorphOS: Video-Player MPlayer 1.5 Beta
Die MorphOS-Portierung des Video-Players MPlayer wurde aktualisiert. MPlayer 1.5.0 Beta beinhaltet nun FFMpeg 6.1.4. Außerdem funktioniert jetzt das Streamen auf Systemen ohne Altivec, wie dem AmigaOne X5000. Die Änderungen in der Übersicht:
  • close external video window doesnt close MPLayer GUI anymore
  • add "Always on top" option menu, save into gui.conf (GL driver only)
  • add "path" and some relook into properties window
  • fix balance (only with 2 channels audio)
  • add Open recent files, save 5 last opened (save into gui.conf)
  • add language selection (save into gui.conf)
  • add localisation (using SimpleCat) and source .cs file (actually only GUI part is translated)
  • GL driver need R300 minimum (use shaders)
  • add GL video driver output (using with SDL -> migration to SDL3)
  • SDL3/GL driver: no more window open at launch (GUI), add title, add support of "ontop" and "border" command
  • update to ffmpeg 6.1.4 altivec version (work on non-atlivec)
  • add Piru patch to FFmpeg 6.1.4 (thanks)
  • build with gcc 9.5.0 (crosscompiling) and all new libraries
(dr)

[Meldung: 17. Apr. 2026, 22:24] [Kommentare: 0]
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