18.Apr.2026









Open-Source-Ersatz für Amiga-CD-Dateisystem: ODFileSystem 0.2

Stefan Reinauer hat einen modernen Open-Source-Ersatz für das Amiga-CD-Dateisystem mit Unterstützung für ISO 9660, Rock Ridge, Joliet, UDF, HFS, HFS+ und virtuellen CDDA-Audiospuren erstellt. Die wichtigsten Änderungen in Version 0.2: Feature: cdda/amiga: keep CDDA disc IDs in pure-audio volume names (1639317). Pure-audio discs now expose the CDDB disc id through the volume label so multiple audio CDs no longer all mount as "Audio CD". Mixed-mode discs continue to surface as the synthetic CDDA backend name. The pure-audio label is cached in cdda_context_t, carried through the backend, copied into the handler mount state, and used verbatim to build the DOS volume node name.

Improvement: odfs: centralize node identity comparison and simplify ancestry lookup (14db72f). Introduces odfs_node_matches_identity() in odfs/node.h, replacing repetitive field-by-field comparisons across mount and ancestry logic. The grandparent_out parameter of odfs_resolve_parent_node() is now optional, lowering stack usage for parent resolution in the Amiga handler.

Bugfix: bound CDDA volume name copy (74804fb). The pure-audio handler previously copied the CDDA volume name using destination buffer sizes, but the source cdda_context_t field is only 32 bytes. The copy is now bounded to sizeof(ctx->volume_name), fixing the Coverity overrun warning in copy_pure_audio_volume_name(). (cg)



[Meldung: 18. Apr. 2026, 23:43] [Kommentare: 0]

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