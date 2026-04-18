|19.Apr.2026
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 18.04.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 18.04.2026 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
audiocast.lha aud/mis 2Mb 4.1 Simple DLNA Audiocast remote con...
vintagesongplayer.lha aud/pla 4Mb 4.0 A JukeBox multiformat player
serialshell.lha dev/uti 10kb 4.1 TCP command listener for remote ...
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb 4.1 An arabic console device, line&a...
scummvm.lha gam/mis 186Mb 4.1 Classic Adventure Game Interpret...
polarpaint.lha gra/edi 5Mb 4.1 Paint program made with Hollywood
snoopy.lha uti/fil 96kb 4.1 SnoopDos like utility for OS4
rapatank.zip uti/mis 13kb 4.0 Address a list of gas stations
depscan.lha uti/she 13kb 4.0 lists dependencies in a binary
(snx)
[Meldung: 19. Apr. 2026, 08:43] [Kommentare: 0]
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