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02.Mai.2026
David Brunet (ANF)


 Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite
In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert:
  • News from March/April 2026.
  • News: Hyperion and Amiga Corporation - a stand-off.
  • Reviews of various Amiga games from 1980s/1990s magazines: Alien Breed 3D, Alien Breed Tower Assault [CD32], Ambermoon, American Tag-Team Wrestling, Approach Trainer, Aquanaut, Arachnophobia, Arcade Pool [CD32], etc.
  • Review of Shift.
  • Interview with Bernd Assenmacher (MorphOS/AmigaOS 4 developer).
  • Interview with John Twiddy (developer of Putty Squad).
  • Hardware: The Mirari arrives! (first benchmarks).
  • DIY: Restoring an Amiga 1000.
  • DIY: Internal power supply for Amiga 1200 (and 600) - Slince's solution.
  • Feature: The Amiga on television and in the cinema (updated).
  • Feature: The history of Silicon Valley.
  • Feature: A brief history of Amiga diskmags.
  • Feature: The history of Epyx's "The Games" series.
  • Feature: FAQ on Amiga electronics.
  • Feature: Hardware issues with the Power Mac G5.
  • Tutorial: Transferring data from an Amiga to a C64 using xfer64.
  • Articles from the ZINE diskmag No. 6 (August 1990).
  • Programming: Assembler - Loading an IFF image (study of the iffparse.library).
  • Special quiz on the A1222 Plus.
(cg)

[Meldung: 02. Mai. 2026, 23:35] [Kommentare: 0]
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