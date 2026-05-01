|02.Mai.2026
David Brunet (ANF)
| Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite
In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert:
(cg)
- News from March/April 2026.
- News: Hyperion and Amiga Corporation - a stand-off.
- Reviews of various Amiga games from 1980s/1990s magazines: Alien Breed 3D, Alien Breed Tower Assault [CD32], Ambermoon, American Tag-Team Wrestling, Approach Trainer, Aquanaut, Arachnophobia, Arcade Pool [CD32], etc.
- Review of Shift.
- Interview with Bernd Assenmacher (MorphOS/AmigaOS 4 developer).
- Interview with John Twiddy (developer of Putty Squad).
- Hardware: The Mirari arrives! (first benchmarks).
- DIY: Restoring an Amiga 1000.
- DIY: Internal power supply for Amiga 1200 (and 600) - Slince's solution.
- Feature: The Amiga on television and in the cinema (updated).
- Feature: The history of Silicon Valley.
- Feature: A brief history of Amiga diskmags.
- Feature: The history of Epyx's "The Games" series.
- Feature: FAQ on Amiga electronics.
- Feature: Hardware issues with the Power Mac G5.
- Tutorial: Transferring data from an Amiga to a C64 using xfer64.
- Articles from the ZINE diskmag No. 6 (August 1990).
- Programming: Assembler - Loading an IFF image (study of the iffparse.library).
- Special quiz on the A1222 Plus.
[Meldung: 02. Mai. 2026, 23:35] [Kommentare: 0]
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