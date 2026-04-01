amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
07.Mai.2026



 Eisenbahnstrategiespiel: Iron Rails 1.1
Das Ende April veröffentlichte Eisenbahnstrategiespiel Iron Rails bietet in der Version 1.1 die folgenden Neuerungen:

Cursor & UI
  • Hardware-sprite cursor, perfectly centred crosshair, including About/HowToPlay
  • Route hover tolerance tightened to 4 pixels
  • Main menu hit-test rows aligned with text rows
  • Hover popup no longer flashes on appearance
  • Main menu text "hopefully" no longer flashes on slow Amigas
Gameplay fixes
  • Game-over click-edge detection (no more skipping past final scores)
  • Click state cleared when transitioning game-over → main menu
  • RNG seeded from title-click delay (every game plays differently)
Hard CPU AI
  • Fixed colour-encoding bug in market picks (was a huge hidden bug)
(cg)

[Meldung: 07. Mai. 2026, 23:38] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2026 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.