amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
10.Mai.2026



 AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 09.05.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 09.05.2026 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
acm.lha                      aud/mis 4Mb   Little tool to convert sound files
pekkakana2.x86_64-aros-v1... gam/pla 13Mb  platformer game where you contro...
sdlpop.x86_64-aros-v11.zip   gam/pla 1Mb   An open-source port of Prince of...
apotris.x86_64-aros-v11.zip  gam/puz 9Mb   Tetris-style block-stacking game
serial_door_aros.lha         uti/com 2Mb   Direct file transfer through ser...
uhctools.i386-aros.lha       uti/mis 54kb  a collection of program and scripts
(snx)

[Meldung: 10. Mai. 2026, 07:46] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2026 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.