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10.Mai.2026



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 09.05.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 09.05.2026 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
acm.lha                  aud/con 5Mb   4.0 Little tool to convert sound files
nodeamiga.lha            dev/lan 606kb 4.0 JavaScript runtime for AmigaOS
amifigbyai.lha           gra/edi 13Mb  4.1 Amifig 3.5 based on the 2017 Zun...
hwp_oggvorbis.lha        lib/hol 2Mb   4.0 Hollywood plugin for Ogg Vorbis
igame.lha                uti/mis 470kb 4.0 Front-end for WHDLoad
depscan.lha              uti/she 14kb  4.0 lists dependencies in a binary
(snx)

[Meldung: 10. Mai. 2026, 07:46] [Kommentare: 0]
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