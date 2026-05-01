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11.Mai.2026



 Systeminformationen: xSysInfo 0.6.1
xSysInfo ist ein umfassendes Systeminformationsprogramm für AmigaOS. Es bietet detaillierte Einblicke in die Hardware- und Softwarekonfiguration des Amiga-Systems sowie Benchmarking-Funktionen (amiga-news.de berichtete). Die Version 0.6.1 bietet folgende Änderungen:

Hardware and System Detection
  • Detect the MK48T02 RTC register window on Spirit Insider 1000 systems without crashing stock A1000 machines.
  • Stop labeling A1000 CPU expansion memory in the $c00000-$d7ffff range as slow RAM.
  • Probe direct SCSI support with INQUIRY and cache results per handler/unit pair to avoid disruptive and repeated probes.
  • Walk Exec library, device and resource lists with node pointers to avoid strict-aliasing diagnostics.
  • Cast MMU mapping values correctly for %08lx formatting.
TinySetPatch and Kickstart Compatibility
  • Move TinySetPatch into the 3rdparty/TinySetPatch submodule and remove the vendored source copy.
  • Delegate TinySetPatch builds to its own Makefile while keeping the existing packaging layout.
  • Fix 68020 detection by using CPU-specific MOVEC assembly paths.
  • Use exec CacheControl() on Kickstart 2.0 and newer, with a direct CACR fallback for Kickstart 1.3.
  • Link against the Kickstart 1.3-safe libnix runtime to avoid pulling in utility.library on Kickstart 1.3 systems.
Localization
  • Sync catalog sources with the full locale string enum.
  • Add missing strings to the French, German, Polish and Turkish catalog sources.
  • Add an Italian catalog source derived from David Lo Buglio's translation.
  • Treat fallback strings as the English source of truth.
  • Add charset configuration to .editorconfig and fix catalog source encodings.
  • Pass translated strings through literal "%s" formats so percent characters in catalogs are not treated as format specifiers.
Build and Code Quality
  • Validate cached MuManual downloads against the MuManual checksum.
  • Name vasm-generated object files with the .o suffix.
  • Declare MHz helper functions with explicit void parameter lists.
  • Add copy_string() for bounded, always-NUL-terminated string copies.
User Interface
  • Align Dhrystones ratio and MFLOPS values in the speed panel so larger values do not clip.
Direkter Download: xsysinfo-v0.6.1.lha (70 KB) (dr)

[Meldung: 11. Mai. 2026, 06:22] [Kommentare: 0]
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