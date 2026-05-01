11.Mai.2026









Systeminformationen: xSysInfo 0.6.1

xSysInfo ist ein umfassendes Systeminformationsprogramm für AmigaOS. Es bietet detaillierte Einblicke in die Hardware- und Softwarekonfiguration des Amiga-Systems sowie Benchmarking-Funktionen (amiga-news.de berichtete). Die Version 0.6.1 bietet folgende Änderungen:



Hardware and System Detection Detect the MK48T02 RTC register window on Spirit Insider 1000 systems without crashing stock A1000 machines.

Stop labeling A1000 CPU expansion memory in the $c00000-$d7ffff range as slow RAM.

Probe direct SCSI support with INQUIRY and cache results per handler/unit pair to avoid disruptive and repeated probes.

Walk Exec library, device and resource lists with node pointers to avoid strict-aliasing diagnostics.

Cast MMU mapping values correctly for %08lx formatting. TinySetPatch and Kickstart Compatibility Move TinySetPatch into the 3rdparty/TinySetPatch submodule and remove the vendored source copy.

Delegate TinySetPatch builds to its own Makefile while keeping the existing packaging layout.

Fix 68020 detection by using CPU-specific MOVEC assembly paths.

Use exec CacheControl() on Kickstart 2.0 and newer, with a direct CACR fallback for Kickstart 1.3.

Link against the Kickstart 1.3-safe libnix runtime to avoid pulling in utility.library on Kickstart 1.3 systems. Localization Sync catalog sources with the full locale string enum.

Add missing strings to the French, German, Polish and Turkish catalog sources.

Add an Italian catalog source derived from David Lo Buglio's translation.

Treat fallback strings as the English source of truth.

Add charset configuration to .editorconfig and fix catalog source encodings.

Pass translated strings through literal "%s" formats so percent characters in catalogs are not treated as format specifiers. Build and Code Quality Validate cached MuManual downloads against the MuManual checksum.

Name vasm-generated object files with the .o suffix.

Declare MHz helper functions with explicit void parameter lists.

Add copy_string() for bounded, always-NUL-terminated string copies. User Interface Align Dhrystones ratio and MFLOPS values in the speed panel so larger values do not clip. Direkter Download: xsysinfo-v0.6.1.lha (70 KB) (dr)



[Meldung: 11. Mai. 2026, 06:22] [Kommentare: 0]

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