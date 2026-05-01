|21.Mai.2026
| Selbstbau-Projekt: Programmierbares ROM-Modul KickSmash32, Version 2.0
Kicksmash32 ist ein (auch) direkt vom Amiga aus programmierbares Kickstart-"ROM" für 32-Bit-Amigas (A1200, 3000, 4000), das inklusive Firmware und Amiga-Tools unter einer freien Lizenz veröffentlicht wird. Version 2.0 enthält folgende Neuerungen:
Kicksmash FW
ROM Switcher
- prom log command now shows what it thinks is the actual Amiga address
- Fixed bug where "comp" command could not be used
- Sync MED command line fixes and enhancements across repositories
- Fixed bug where "prom name A4000-CR" would set the name to "a3ff4R"
- Added standalone pin test to verify data lines are connected to flash parts
- Added flash A1-A8 address pin test.
- Changed serial number algorithm to not emit non-alphanumeric characters
- Reduced ADC clock from 12 MHz to 9 MHz
- Slightly improved ROM address capture latency by not capturing high bits
- Locked down libopencm3 to a specific known working version
- Change backpower solution to instead drive 0V on the Amiga data lines.
- Added initial GD32F107 support (higher clock speed). More work is needed.
- Further GD32 support - GPIO speed mode affects maximum pin current
- Improved pin tests (A0-A15 connection determination)
- Added "prom test force" to force initial pin tests.
- Fixed bug in USB ACM implementation which prevented using newer libopencm3
- Increased usbdfu ROM area size to deal with libopencm3 code creep
- Fixed pin tests for Kicksmash Rev 10+ (SOCKET_OE tri-state)
- Kicksmash Rev 10+ now sets internal SOCKET_OE high when power is off
smashftp and smashfs
- Added some tolerance of CIA-A not being readable (incomplete)
- Added debug background color (blue) during initialization
- Added MED "cpu spin " command
- Fixed false repeating key when multiple keystrokes are held
- Early init color sequence
- Green background: Stuck at chipmem init
- Bright Blue background: Stuck at early chipset or CPU vectors init
- Power LED bright: Stuck at IRQ init, CPU type, or serial init
- ROM ID at serial: Stuck at cache init
- 'A' at serial: Stuck at chipset init
- 'B' at serial: Stuck at screen init
- 'C' at serial and Medium Blue background: Stuck at timer init
- 'D' at serial: Stuck at audio init
- 'E' at serial and Half Blue background: Stuck at serial reinit
- 'F' at serial: Stuck at keyboard init
- 'G' at serial: Stuck at mouse init
- 'H' at serial and Dark Blue background: Stuck at sprite init
- 'I' at serial: Stuck at autoconfig init
- 'J' at serial: Stuck command line init
- 'K' at serial: Stuck at drawing test
- Grey background: ROM switcher should be running
- Added MED ability to get/set CPU SR register
- User may now enter a digit to select that bank for booting
- Fixed MED bug where "comp" command could not be used
- Improved tolerance of spurious interrupts because they do occur on some Amigas
- Moved Vector base from chipmem to ROM
- Added support for Keyboard-controlled Mouse movement and clicks
- Amiga-cursor keys for small movements
- Shift-Amiga-cursor keys for large movements
- Control-Amiga-cursor keys for move-to-next gadget
- Enhanced build system to allow toolchain on a different path than standard.
- Fixed dehunk compilation errors and portability issues.
- Replaced MX radio button gadget rectangle with capsule shape
- MX radio button gadgets now drawn with 3D beveled outlines
- Cleaned up serial output to always emit \n in combination with \r
- Zorro configuration apertures are now marked as uncacheable
- Implemented autoconfig of all Zorro devices by default
- Improved autoconfig to handle Zorro II devices visible through the
- Zorro III config aperature.
- Fixed autoconfig of Zorro III device in Zorro II window (HW doc is wrong)
- Find and configure Picasso IV flicker fixer as part of autoconfig
- Serial and screen output paths are not independent
- Fixed serial init to enable the master interrupt to avoid using
- timer delays before EClock rate has been established.
- Work around gcc 6.5 compiler warnings, not knowing -Wstringop-overflow
hostsmash
- Improved file operations by adding automatic message retry on CRC error
- Fixed bug where devtest -g on smashfs device could crash Amiga
smash
- MacOS can now automatically locate Kicksmash
- So in most cases, one no longer needs to specify -d /dev/cu.usbmodem*`
- Fixed file service bug where non-existing file opened for create would fail
- Fixed (some) macOS compilation problems
- Added --version option
- Kicksmash asynchronous text messages will now be shown as just text
- when hostsmash is in file server mode.
- Flash write is allowed to continue even if swap mode can't be determined
Build system
- Improved flash id test to better recover from Kicksmash message failures
- Enhanced smash term to allow text to send to be specified on the command line
- In that mode, term will exit after no output for 1 second
- Enhanced smash write to always first prompt for erase
- Improved smash write and erase flash error recovery
- Now even if Kicksmash communication is not 100% stable, it may still
- be possible to write flash from AmigaOS.
Documentation
- Added ADF image generation as part of release process
PCBs
- Added AmigaPCi
- Minor updates to Windows notes for driver install help
- Added HW install info for A4000CR and AA3000+
- Added Windows tip about keeping the same COM port
- Added sourcing help for 74FCT162244 and alternatives
(cg)
- Kicksmash4KCR updated to Rev9
[Meldung: 21. Mai. 2026, 22:28] [Kommentare: 0]
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