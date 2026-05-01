21.Mai.2026









Selbstbau-Projekt: Programmierbares ROM-Modul KickSmash32, Version 2.0

Kicksmash32 ist ein (auch) direkt vom Amiga aus programmierbares Kickstart-"ROM" für 32-Bit-Amigas (A1200, 3000, 4000), das inklusive Firmware und Amiga-Tools unter einer freien Lizenz veröffentlicht wird. Version 2.0 enthält folgende Neuerungen:



Kicksmash FW prom log command now shows what it thinks is the actual Amiga address

Fixed bug where "comp" command could not be used

Sync MED command line fixes and enhancements across repositories

Fixed bug where "prom name A4000-CR" would set the name to "a3ff4R"

Added standalone pin test to verify data lines are connected to flash parts

Added flash A1-A8 address pin test.

Changed serial number algorithm to not emit non-alphanumeric characters

Reduced ADC clock from 12 MHz to 9 MHz

Slightly improved ROM address capture latency by not capturing high bits

Locked down libopencm3 to a specific known working version

Change backpower solution to instead drive 0V on the Amiga data lines.

Added initial GD32F107 support (higher clock speed). More work is needed.

Further GD32 support - GPIO speed mode affects maximum pin current

Improved pin tests (A0-A15 connection determination)

Added "prom test force" to force initial pin tests.

Fixed bug in USB ACM implementation which prevented using newer libopencm3

Increased usbdfu ROM area size to deal with libopencm3 code creep

Fixed pin tests for Kicksmash Rev 10+ (SOCKET_OE tri-state)

Kicksmash Rev 10+ now sets internal SOCKET_OE high when power is off ROM Switcher Added some tolerance of CIA-A not being readable (incomplete)

Added debug background color (blue) during initialization

Added MED "cpu spin " command

Fixed false repeating key when multiple keystrokes are held

Early init color sequence

Green background: Stuck at chipmem init

Bright Blue background: Stuck at early chipset or CPU vectors init

Power LED bright: Stuck at IRQ init, CPU type, or serial init

ROM ID at serial: Stuck at cache init

'A' at serial: Stuck at chipset init

'B' at serial: Stuck at screen init

'C' at serial and Medium Blue background: Stuck at timer init

'D' at serial: Stuck at audio init

'E' at serial and Half Blue background: Stuck at serial reinit

'F' at serial: Stuck at keyboard init

'G' at serial: Stuck at mouse init

'H' at serial and Dark Blue background: Stuck at sprite init

'I' at serial: Stuck at autoconfig init

'J' at serial: Stuck command line init

'K' at serial: Stuck at drawing test

Grey background: ROM switcher should be running

Added MED ability to get/set CPU SR register

User may now enter a digit to select that bank for booting

Fixed MED bug where "comp" command could not be used

Improved tolerance of spurious interrupts because they do occur on some Amigas

Moved Vector base from chipmem to ROM

Added support for Keyboard-controlled Mouse movement and clicks

Amiga-cursor keys for small movements

Shift-Amiga-cursor keys for large movements

Control-Amiga-cursor keys for move-to-next gadget

Enhanced build system to allow toolchain on a different path than standard.

Fixed dehunk compilation errors and portability issues.

Replaced MX radio button gadget rectangle with capsule shape

MX radio button gadgets now drawn with 3D beveled outlines

Cleaned up serial output to always emit

in combination with \r

Zorro configuration apertures are now marked as uncacheable

Implemented autoconfig of all Zorro devices by default

Improved autoconfig to handle Zorro II devices visible through the

Zorro III config aperature.

Fixed autoconfig of Zorro III device in Zorro II window (HW doc is wrong)

Find and configure Picasso IV flicker fixer as part of autoconfig

Serial and screen output paths are not independent

Fixed serial init to enable the master interrupt to avoid using

timer delays before EClock rate has been established.

Work around gcc 6.5 compiler warnings, not knowing -Wstringop-overflow smashftp and smashfs Improved file operations by adding automatic message retry on CRC error

Fixed bug where devtest -g on smashfs device could crash Amiga hostsmash MacOS can now automatically locate Kicksmash

So in most cases, one no longer needs to specify -d /dev/cu.usbmodem*`

Fixed file service bug where non-existing file opened for create would fail

Fixed (some) macOS compilation problems

Added --version option

Kicksmash asynchronous text messages will now be shown as just text

when hostsmash is in file server mode.

Flash write is allowed to continue even if swap mode can't be determined smash Improved flash id test to better recover from Kicksmash message failures

Enhanced smash term to allow text to send to be specified on the command line

In that mode, term will exit after no output for 1 second

Enhanced smash write to always first prompt for erase

Improved smash write and erase flash error recovery

Now even if Kicksmash communication is not 100% stable, it may still

be possible to write flash from AmigaOS. Build system Added ADF image generation as part of release process Documentation Added AmigaPCi

Minor updates to Windows notes for driver install help

Added HW install info for A4000CR and AA3000+

Added Windows tip about keeping the same COM port

Added sourcing help for 74FCT162244 and alternatives PCBs Kicksmash4KCR updated to Rev9 (cg)



[Meldung: 21. Mai. 2026, 22:28] [Kommentare: 0]

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