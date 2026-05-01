|28.Mai.2026
| Windows-Tool: png2iff 0.5
Dan 'zooperdan' Thoresens Kommandozeilen-Tool png2iff konvertiert PNG-Grafiken ins Amiga-typische ILBM- (IFF-) Format. Änderungen in Version 0.5:
(cg)
- Improved the quantize pass so the result more closely retain the range and tone of the source image.
- It no longer forces output a 256 color palette when quantizing or remapping to fewer colors. It now writes IFF with correct color/bitplane count.
- Fixed bug where color index zero sometimes wasn't written as transparent.
[Meldung: 28. Mai. 2026, 21:31] [Kommentare: 0]
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