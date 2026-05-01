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30.Mai.2026



 Nachbau der A1200-Hauptplatine: ReAmiga 1200 Revision 1.7
John 'Chucky' Hertell hat eine aktualisierte Version seines A1200-Klons ReAmiga 1200 freigegeben. Revision 1.7 beinhaltet folgende Änderungen:
  • Added Support for MPU Replacement
  • Fixed 4 way Kickstartswitch
  • Added 5V Serial header close to optional LEDs.
  • Added header for VGA Connector Injection (If injection wanted, cut traces, top row connected to VGA, bottom row to Amiga)
  • WARNING! Far RIGHT is +5V and GND! do NOT connect them together!
(cg)

[Meldung: 30. Mai. 2026, 22:20] [Kommentare: 0]
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