|06.Jun.2026
| Action-RPG: Update der Demoversion von "The Adventure of Node"
"The Adventure of Node" ist ein Action-Rollenspiel im Stil von Nintendos "Legend of Zelda". Das Spiel befindet sich noch in einem sehr frühen Entwicklungsstadium, die spielbare Demoversion hat jetzt ein Update erhalten, das einige kleinere Fehler beseitigt:
"The Adventure of Node" benötigt einen AGA-Amiga und 4 MB Fast-RAM. (cg)
- Sound levels where off and some effects drowned out
- Game broke if starting a new game without closing the game
- Couple of variables where not reset propperly
- Changed the map in the forest slightly to show player where to go
- Changed a spawnpoint where the player spawned in the wrong area
[Meldung: 06. Jun. 2026, 23:14] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]