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14.Jun.2026



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 13.06.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 13.06.2026 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Iconic_1.1.lha            Dependencies/Hollywood    Hollywood plugin for icon
OggTheora_1.2.lha         Dependencies/Hollywood    Hollywood plugin for Og...
APNG_1.4.lha              Dependencies/Hollywood    Hollywood plugin for AP...
TIFF_1.3.lha              Dependencies/Hollywood    Hollywood plugin for TI...
SVG_1.4.lha               Dependencies/Hollywood    Hollywood plugin for lo...
XAD_1.1.lha               Dependencies/Hollywood    Hollywood plugin for xa...
VectorGfx_1.3.lha         Dependencies/Hollywood    Hollywood plugin for ve...
mzf2wav-2.0.1.lha         Emulation/Misc            Transfer an MZF image t...
TORCS_1.3.9.lha           Games/Race                A port of TORCS game fo...
QuakeSpasm_0.97.0.lha     Games/Shoot3D             QuakeSpasm -- A modern,...
stl2pov-2.5.4.lha         Graphics/3D               STL to POV-ra
Image2PDF_2.10.lha        Graphics/Convert          Convert JP(E)Gs and PNG...
MTerm_0.19.lha            Network/BBS               BBS terminal client for...
IPP-Print_1.2.lha         Office/Print              Driverless IPP/AirPrint...
Stylos_1.6.lha            Office/WordProcessor      Stylos Demo - Word Proc...
(snx)

[Meldung: 14. Jun. 2026, 07:51] [Kommentare: 0]
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