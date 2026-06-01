|15.Jun.2026
| Systeminformationen: xSysInfo 0.7.0
xSysInfo ist ein umfassendes Systeminformationsprogramm für AmigaOS. Es bietet detaillierte Einblicke in die Hardware- und Softwarekonfiguration des Amiga-Systems sowie Benchmarking-Funktionen (amiga-news.de berichtete). Die Version 0.7.0 bietet folgende Änderungen:
Drive and storage reporting
Hardware, CPU and memory fixes
- Recognize LNFS DOS\6 and DOS\7 partitions.
- Identify filesystems from the mount DOSTYPE, with PFS0-PFS3 and PDS0-PDS3 detection.
- Keep mounted-volume Info() totals and raw DosEnvec geometry separate, so displayed sizes use the matching block size.
- Format large SCSI/device sizes in GB instead of always using MB.
- Use NSD or TD64 64-bit reads for drive speed tests past 4 GB.
- Keep DOS devices whose startup packets cannot be parsed when they can still be matched through volume or Info() data.
- Add drive-list pagination and disable speed tests for volume-only entries that have no exec device to read.
- Move the empty drive-list message into the data panel.
OS compatibility and reliability
- Fix 68060 CACR branch-cache/store-buffer bit names and report SuperS from the full set of bits that xSysInfo toggles.
- Update TinySetPatch cache setup for 68060 systems.
- Allocate memory speed-test buffers with AllocAbs() instead of rewriting Exec's global memory list.
- Fix A1000 Agnus detection, show the A1000 slot as ZORRO, and avoid displaying None (Off) for systems with no FPU.
- Detect Zorro III boards from the autoconfig ERFF_ZORRO_III flag.
- Classify MMU-remapped software addresses by physical location and annotate remapped VBR pages.
- Return deterministic zero cache bits on pre-68020 CPUs.
- Close SCSI devices before stopping a full scan at the device limit.
User interface
- Avoid GetSysTime() on Kickstart 1.3 benchmark paths.
- Avoid FindColor() on graphics.library V36-V38 by doing a manual nearest-color palette search.
- Release mmu.library mapping lists after use.
- Show revision-only soft-kick updates.
- Bound MMU mapping flag formatting to avoid stack-buffer position overrun after truncation.
- Handle battmem read/write failures correctly.
- Report failed or short writes during export.
- Make the export WRITE_LINE macro behave as a single statement.
Localization
- Refresh the title bar, section headers and cycle-button styling.
- Add a proportional ruler above speed comparison bars.
- Clip long label values to their panel width, including memory attribute and node-name fields.
- Fix MFlops label placement so it no longer overwrites the Mips value.
- Fix filename requester hit testing in windowed mode.
- Add paging controls to the expansion board view.
Download: xsysinfo-v0.7.0.lha (79 KB) (dr)
- Add Portuguese catalog support.
- Add Hungarian catalog support.
- Fix French and Italian catalog source encodings for Amiga-compatible catalog output.
- Update catalog strings for new UI and filesystem labels.
[Meldung: 15. Jun. 2026, 21:00] [Kommentare: 0]
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