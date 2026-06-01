20.Jun.2026









AmigaGuide-Magazin: "WhatIFF?", Ausgabe 20

"WhatIFF?" ist ein englischsprachiges Amiga-Magazin im AmigaGuide-Format. Die Themen der 20. Ausgabe, für die dieses Mal Timo Paul und ByteBandit als Autoren tätig waren:



Reviews: Amigastore.eu Mechanical Keyboard

LumiFTP

ViNCEd

xSysInfo Guides: Creating a Synctime script

Creating a Pi Print server

FS-UAE Hard drive detection fix for Macs

The Kapton Clamp

BebboSSH Tutorial Articles: Anime and the Amiga

Amiga Accelerators 2026 the Great Comparison

Peter K Icon Libary and Amiga OS3.2

Teaching ESL to Neurodivergent children via Brilliance Interviews: Dimitris Panokostas: LightWave Plugins

Brian Hambley: Cake Rush

Aegis: LightWave 30th Anniversary

Bart ter Haar: Bomberplanes

Heicko Janicke: AmigoAI (cg)



[Meldung: 20. Jun. 2026, 23:09] [Kommentare: 0]

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