|20.Jun.2026
| AmigaGuide-Magazin: "WhatIFF?", Ausgabe 20
"WhatIFF?" ist ein englischsprachiges Amiga-Magazin im AmigaGuide-Format. Die Themen der 20. Ausgabe, für die dieses Mal Timo Paul und ByteBandit als Autoren tätig waren:
Reviews:
Guides:
- Amigastore.eu Mechanical Keyboard
- LumiFTP
- ViNCEd
- xSysInfo
Articles:
- Creating a Synctime script
- Creating a Pi Print server
- FS-UAE Hard drive detection fix for Macs
- The Kapton Clamp
- BebboSSH Tutorial
Interviews:
- Anime and the Amiga
- Amiga Accelerators 2026 the Great Comparison
- Peter K Icon Libary and Amiga OS3.2
- Teaching ESL to Neurodivergent children via Brilliance
(cg)
- Dimitris Panokostas: LightWave Plugins
- Brian Hambley: Cake Rush
- Aegis: LightWave 30th Anniversary
- Bart ter Haar: Bomberplanes
- Heicko Janicke: AmigoAI
[Meldung: 20. Jun. 2026, 23:09] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]