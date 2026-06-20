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21.Jun.2026



 Aminet-Uploads bis 20.06.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 20.06.2026 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
MTerm_0.20.lha                 comm/bbs   390K  MOS BBS terminal for classi...          
crashedit_aos.lha              comm/fido  625K  OS3 FTN message editor                       
TheWire13.lha                  comm/tcp   100K  OS3 TCP/IP stack Kick 1.3,2...            
Amelinium.lha                  comm/www   3.2M  OS3 Modern Amiga Web Browse...         
ODFileSystem-amigaos4.lha      disk/cdrom 199K  OS4 Modern optical-disc fil...   
ODFileSystem.lha               disk/cdrom 127K  OS3 Modern optical-disc fil...           
fat95.v20260614.lha            disk/misc  249K  OS3 Win95/98 compatible fil...          
cfd.v20260614.lha              driver/med 447K  OS3 CompactFlash PCMCIA dri... 
Plipbox13.lha                  driver/net   5K  OS3 Plipbox Device 1.3 comp...            
Holiday.lha                    game/role   10M  OS3 Photo spanish holiday a...     
AmiQuake_RTG.lha               game/shoot  11M  OS3 Amiga port of WinQuake                   
AmiQuake2_RTG.lha              game/shoot 2.3M  OS3 Amiga port of Yamagi Qu...            
AmiSpear_RTG.lha               game/shoot 2.2M  OS3 Amiga port of Spear of ...           
AmiWolf_RTG.lha                game/shoot 2.0M  OS3 Amiga port of Wolfenste...             
Chocolate_DOOM.lha             game/shoot 2.6M  OS3 Amiga port of Chocolate...             
png2bbc.lha                    gfx/conv   608K  MOS BBC Micro sprites from ...        
WhatIFF5.20lite.lha            mags/misc   76K  GEN What IFF? #5.20-June-2026                
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha             misc/emu    12M  OS4 Signetics-based machine...        
AmiArcadia.lha                 misc/emu    11M  OS3 Signetics-based machine...        
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha              misc/emu    11M  MOS Signetics-based machine...        
AmiVms.lha                     misc/emu   3.9M  OS3 Simulates OpenVMS comma...               
anes.lha                       misc/emu    49K  OS3 A/NES v1.24 - Nintendo ...          
psid64.lha                     mus/misc   1.0M  MOS C64 self extracting PRG... 
AmiPlexAmp.lha                 mus/play    88K  OS3 Plex Media Server audio...           
MajaRadio.lha                  mus/play    24K  OS3 lightweight Modplayer 1...     
NAFCYI1996S1-B01.zip           text/bfont 1.1M  GEN NAFCYI Spring 1996 (BMP...           
NAFCYI1996S1-B02.zip           text/bfont 614K  GEN NAFCYI Spring 1996 (BMP...           
EmojiGear4.2.lha               text/edit  9.0M  OS3 UTF-8/Unicode text edit...  
tinyedit_aos.lha               text/edit  522K  OS3 Lightweight text editor                  
NAFCYI1996S1-01.zip            text/pfont 1.2M  GEN NAFCYI Spring 1996 (PS ...            
NAFCYI1996S1-02.zip            text/pfont 1.1M  GEN NAFCYI Spring 1996 (PS ...            
MisterMartin.zip               text/tfont 542K  GEN Mister Martin Font                       
deark.lha                      util/arc   3.6M  VAR Extracting data from va...
Unzip2026_AI.lha               util/arc   424K  OS3 ZIP extractor for Amiga...      
unzip2026_os4_AI.lha           util/arc   206K  OS4 Full-featured ZIP extra...              
MCAmigaXPE.lha                 util/dir   2.5M  VAR MyCommander X-Phile Edi...              
ISSTracker.lha                 util/misc   60K  OS3 ISS live Tracker on a W...           
LumiWeather_1.1.lha            util/misc  414K  OS3 Weather viewer for Amig...           
VATestprogram.zip              util/misc   11M  OS3 Versatile Amiga Testpro...              
Weather13.lha                  util/misc   22K  OS3 Online Weatherstation 1...     
xSysInfo.lha                   util/moni   79K  OS3 Classic Amiga System In... 
NarratorWyomingDevice.lha      util/sys    20K  OS3 Neural speech narrator....  
MenuToolsPrefs.lha             util/wb     65K  GEN MenuToolsPrefs (1.0)                     
ScreenPop.lha                  util/wb     17K  OS3 Pop between screens usi...
(snx)

[Meldung: 21. Jun. 2026, 09:31] [Kommentare: 0]
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