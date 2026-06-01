25.Jun.2026









Programmiersprache: AmiBlitz 3.13.0b

AmiBlitz 3.13.0b wird vom Entwickler als "Meilenstein" in Sachen Speicherverwaltung bezeichnet: Ausführbare Programme nutzen auf OS-Versionen unterhalb von 3.0 (v39) jetzt einen eigenen Memory-Pooling-Mechanismus, der die Speicherfragmentierung deutlich reduzieren soll. Die Änderungen im Detail: IDE: added tooltype VIRTUALSPACE when activated, the cursor will move automatically to the end of a line when moving up/downwards

memlib: added a proprietary memory pooling mechanism to be used if the running OS-Version is below Kick 3.0 (V39). Memory pooling reduces memory fragmentation.

memlib: added internal function-calls for pooling to be used by other blitzlibs

arrayslib: moved linked list initialization routines to linkedlistlib

linkedlistlib: uses memlib to handle memory allocation/deallocation for dynamic lists

iffmakelib: fixed ALibJsr "unknown token" bug due to blitzlib numbers reordering

mentation: Improved documentation for UsedMem, Dim and others Direkter Download: Amiblitz3.13.lha (13 MB) (cg)



[Meldung: 25. Jun. 2026, 23:29] [Kommentare: 0]

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