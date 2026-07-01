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02.Jul.2026



 Linux/macOS: Emu68-Hatcher 0.5.0
Christopher Reemts' Emu68-Hatcher erstellt unter macOS oder Linux "schlüsselfertige" SD-Karten mit vorkonfiguriertem AmigaOS 3 für Amiga-Rechner mit einer PiStorm-CPU-Karte. Neu in Version 0.5.0:
  • considerably extended the "package system" under the hood
  • added a few programs and commodities (that I personally find useful)
  • packages can now add themselves to the Workbench "Tools menu", grouped into submenus
  • the network settings tab: per-interface static/DHCP IP, gateway, DNS, and WiFi credentials
  • build dialog facelift: overall progress bar, collapsible log, and an eject sd card button after flashing
  • cfd / fat95 updated to the new development versions
  • now uses latest hst-imager 1.6.616; hst-amiga 0.6.236
  • Fix: FAT32 boot partition now always mount properly, not only on friday nights with high humidity + full moon
  • Fix: CF cards are now automatically mounted because why not
  • Fix: per-partition extra content directories are now properly saved to the build config
cg)

[Meldung: 02. Jul. 2026, 23:13] [Kommentare: 0]
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