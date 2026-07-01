Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite

In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet. News from May/June 2026.

Reviews of various Amiga games from 1980s/1990s magazines: Ars Regnandi, Arya Vaiv, Aufschwung Ost, BASE Jumpers, Batman Returns, Battle Chess [CDTV], Battle Field Creator, Bazza 'n' Runt, Behind The Iron Gate, Benefactor [CD32]. etc.

Review of MorphOS 3.20.

Review of Sky Shapers.

Interview with Roman Kargin (Pegasos II ROM reconstruction project).

Two interviews with Jay Miner (The Father of the Amiga).

Hardware: A1k SimpleClock.

Feature: The lifespan of 1980s Amiga floppy disks.

Feature: "The Mission" BBS (Bulletin Board System) sessions with Jay Miner.

Feature: The power of the CPU cache.

Feature: The history of Mad Dog McCree.

Tutorial: Writing AmigaOS 4 code using Google's AntiGravity IDE.

Tutorial: Creating an "Extract" button for Directory Opus and FileMaster.

Tutorial: Data transfer between an Amiga 500 and a Sam440ep.

Opinion: The development of Rave (parts nine and ten).

Opinion: Archiving old games.

Articles from the ZINE #7 disk magazine (October 1990).

Programming: Creating a demo - Chapter 4, Part 2: The Blitter.

Special quiz on Hyperion. (cg)



[Meldung: 02. Jul. 2026, 23:17] [Kommentare: 0]

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