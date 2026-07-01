|02.Jul.2026
David Brunet (ANF)
| Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite
In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet.
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- News from May/June 2026.
- Reviews of various Amiga games from 1980s/1990s magazines: Ars Regnandi, Arya Vaiv, Aufschwung Ost, BASE Jumpers, Batman Returns, Battle Chess [CDTV], Battle Field Creator, Bazza 'n' Runt, Behind The Iron Gate, Benefactor [CD32]. etc.
- Review of MorphOS 3.20.
- Review of Sky Shapers.
- Interview with Roman Kargin (Pegasos II ROM reconstruction project).
- Two interviews with Jay Miner (The Father of the Amiga).
- Hardware: A1k SimpleClock.
- Feature: The lifespan of 1980s Amiga floppy disks.
- Feature: "The Mission" BBS (Bulletin Board System) sessions with Jay Miner.
- Feature: The power of the CPU cache.
- Feature: The history of Mad Dog McCree.
- Tutorial: Writing AmigaOS 4 code using Google's AntiGravity IDE.
- Tutorial: Creating an "Extract" button for Directory Opus and FileMaster.
- Tutorial: Data transfer between an Amiga 500 and a Sam440ep.
- Opinion: The development of Rave (parts nine and ten).
- Opinion: Archiving old games.
- Articles from the ZINE #7 disk magazine (October 1990).
- Programming: Creating a demo - Chapter 4, Part 2: The Blitter.
- Special quiz on Hyperion.
[Meldung: 02. Jul. 2026, 23:17] [Kommentare: 0]
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