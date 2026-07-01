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06.Jul.2026



 Amiga E Compiler: E-VO 3.9.4
"E-VO Amiga E Compiler" ist ein Derivat des ursprünglichen E-Compilers von Wouter van Oortmerssen, das neue Funktionen, Fehlerkorrekturen und Optimierungen ergänzt. Neuerungen in Version 3.9.4:
  • swap operator (:=:) did not work correctly with global variables
  • fix issue with ANDALSO or ELSE processing producing corrupt code
  • CharInstri was not preserving D4-D6 causing issues with OPTI enabled
  • checks for arrays and object properties being used with :=: (raise syntax error as these are currently not supported)
  • ListClone did not allocate the correct amount of memory for the new List
Download: evo394.lha (690 KB) (dr)

[Meldung: 06. Jul. 2026, 18:59] [Kommentare: 0]
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