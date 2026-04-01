11.Jul.2026









vAmigaWeb: Interne Kommandozeile ergänzt, Anzeige des Speicherplatzverbrauchs

Der Amiga-Emulator für Web-Browser vAmigaWeb hat jetzt die bereits von vAmiga bekannte interne Kommandozeile spendiert bekommen, außerdem zeigt der Emulator den Speicherplatz an, den er insgesamt - also inklusive Snapshots u.Ä. - auf dem Datenträger belegt: vAmigaWeb now features RetroShell, the built-in command line console known from vAmiga. Open it from the toolbar to browse the file system, debug, tweak emulator settings and much more. RetroShell is disabled by default and can be enabled in the settings. The console has been made fully touch-friendly: tap the output to summon the on-screen keyboard, use the on-screen buttons for cursor keys, tab, backspace and other special keys, and it renders as a chrome-less overlay that stays out of your way while the emulation keeps running behind it.

The settings now include a storage info section that shows how much space vAmigaWeb currently uses on your device's storage, so you can keep track of stored snapshots, workspaces and other cached data. On top of that, vAmigaWeb now requests persistent storage instead of relying on the default best effort mode. Best effort storage can be silently evicted by the host system under storage pressure — without asking you first — which could wipe your snapshots and workspaces. With persistent storage granted, your data is protected from automatic eviction and only removed when you delete it yourself.

Editing action button scripts is now powered by a new code editor based on CodeMirror 6. It brings syntax highlighting, line numbers, inline error checking for JavaScript and context-aware auto-completion for both the action sequence language and JavaScript. (cg)



[Meldung: 11. Jul. 2026, 23:15] [Kommentare: 0]

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