Entwicklerwerkzeug: vasm 2.0f

Eine neue Version des Open-Source-Cross-Assemblers vasm ist verfügbar. Die Kombination aus m68k-Backend und mot-Syntax-Modul zeichnet sich durch eine sehr hohe Devpac-Kompatibilität aus. Das std-Syntax-Modul ist kompatibel zum GNU-as.



Vorkompilierte Binaries für AmigaOS, MorphOS, Atari-TOS, MiNT und Windows (64 Bit) sind verfügbar. Alle anderen sind aus dem komplett portablen Quelltext, ohne jede Abhängigkeit, in Sekunden zu übersetzen: Voraussetzung ist nur ein funktionierender C-Compiler (ISO-C99).



Changes: Local symbols could become unavailable when defined after a PC-symbol expression or a directive dealing with the current PC. Fixes a regression from last version, V2.0e.

New option -ctrace to enable tracing of conditional assembly.

New option -iserror=<n> to turn a warning into an error message.

And-operations with a local label are allowed, as long as the constant is less than the section's alignment where the label resides.

All output modules should handle uninitialized space properly.

Print relocation type name instead of the number in output module errors.

Fixed alignment of addresses which have their MSB set.

Fixed potential memory corruption bug with more than 32/64 sections while referencing label1-label2 from a different section.

m68k: B<cc>.L is accepted with a warning as B<cc>.W in 68000 mode (for compatibility with very old 68000 sources).

m68k: Command line option -opt-allbra must not be reset by the directive opt o-. It should still be present after branch optimization is reenabled with opt o1+.

m68k: Option -opt-jbra (directive: OPT ob+) should not be restricted to convert external references only.

m68k: Fixed regression from V2.0: An optimization of an absolute destination to 16-bit PC-relative was no longer detected (e.g. 68020+ CMP).

m68k: Added missing Devpac2/3 opt directives: e, y, z, alink, amiga, even, hcln, inconce, line, list1, mex, traceif, where list1 and mex have currently no function.

m68k: Devpac-compatibility mode has to report word-accesses with odd absolute operands by default (-warnunaligned, opt e+).

m68k: -warnunaligned should not have any effect for LEA and PEA instructions.

m68k: Sections with <type>_P should cause an error with Devpac-compatbility.

m68k: Added missing optimization of adda/suba #-x,An to subq/addq #x,An, when x is between -8 and -1.

m68k: -showopt and OPT ow+ print the total number of optimizations and translations after the last pass.

m68k: Apollo: move.l Bm,An and Am,Bn should not be allowed.

jagrisc: Pseudo instructions AJR and AJUMP ensure that a JR or JUMP instruction is 32-bit aligned (required for working with main memory). Also -opt-jr works with AJR and translates into AJUMP when needed.

6809: Konami2 ISA allows X, Y, S, U as the offset register for direct and indirect addressing.

6809: Fixed register parser to work with identifiers which start with a register name.

mot-syntax: Allow FEQU without size extension.

mot-syntax: Fixed ODD directive. Finally.

std-syntax: Support infix operator ! for bitwise Or-Not (gas compatibility).

std-syntax: boolean true should be -1 not 1. But !0 is still 1.

oldstyle-syntax: Symbols with assignment directives may always be written with leading whitespace in default mode. Only with -i (ignore trailing blanks in operand) you have to use -spcequ to enable that feature.

madmac-syntax: New directives: du.b, du.w, du.l to declare uninitialized space.

madmac-syntax: Added align directive from rmac, which can optionally specify a 16-bit fill value.

madmac-syntax: Added a standard section directive for more flexibility.

hunk-output: New option -hcln, to select HiSoft HCLN line debug output, instead of default SAS/C line debug.

tos-output: Fixed addends for SD- and PC-relative relocations in DRI objects.

o65-output: Better range-check for 8-bit absolute relocations. (snx)



[Meldung: 12. Jul. 2026, 06:57] [Kommentare: 1 - 12. Jul. 2026, 09:30]

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