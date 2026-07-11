amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
12.Jul.2026



 Aminet-Uploads bis 11.07.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.07.2026 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
RoFTICv3_0.lha                 comm/fido   26K  GEN C-Net TIC and nodelist ...         
OctoControlSpeak_EN.lha        comm/misc   40K  OS3 Speaking MUI client for...        
OctoControlSpeak.lha           comm/misc   40K  OS3 Speaking MUI client for...        
Fitz.lha                       comm/tcp   285K  VAR Light TCP/IP file serve...     
tgamiga.i386-aros.lha          comm/tcp   271K  ARO Native MTProto Telegram...      
tgamiga.m68k-amigaos.lha       comm/tcp   254K  OS3 Native MTProto Telegram...      
tgamiga.ppc-amigaos.lha        comm/tcp   351K  OS4 Native MTProto Telegram...      
tgamiga.ppc-morphos.lha        comm/tcp   379K  MOS Native MTProto Telegram...      
tgamiga.x86_64-aros.lha        comm/tcp   371K  ARO Native MTProto Telegram...      
Amelinium.lha                  comm/www   3.3M  OS3 Modern Amiga Web Browse...         
evo.lha                        dev/e      687K  OS3 E-VO: Amiga E Evolution                  
less-mos.lha                   dev/gg     1.5M  VAR Viewer program similar ...         
am-git.lha                     dev/misc   1.0M  OS3 git client (clone/commi...      
DCT-II_IDCT-II_DCT-III.zip     dev/src    980K  VAR 1D Cosine Transforms an...        
ODFileSystem-amigaos4.lha      disk/cdrom 293K  OS4 Modern optical-disc fil...   
ODFileSystem.lha               disk/cdrom 207K  OS3 Modern optical-disc fil...           
MortandPhilENG.lha             game/jump  775K  OS3 Mort & Phil                              
MortandPhilESP.lha             game/jump  777K  OS3 Mort & Phil                              
G-WARS.lha                     game/shoot  15M  OS3 Geometry Wars inspired ...           
chess_ai_rtg.lha               game/think 1.8M  OS3 RTG chess for 68040/680... 
Mega-ATcad.lha                 gfx/edit   1.1M  OS3 2D-CAD-Program                           
BeeView.lha                    gfx/show   116K  OS3 Image viewer                             
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha             misc/emu    12M  OS4 Signetics-based machine...        
AmiArcadia.lha                 misc/emu    11M  OS3 Signetics-based machine...        
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha              misc/emu    11M  MOS Signetics-based machine...        
anes.lha                       misc/emu    50K  OS3 A/NES v1.25 - NES/Famic...       
make.lha                       misc/emu   153K  OS3 Fantasy 8 bit style ret...        
ZZPicoDriveMD.lha              misc/emu   161K  OS3 Sega Mega Drive emulato...  
ZZPicoDriveSMS.lha             misc/emu   171K  OS3 Sega Master System emul...
MASWaver.lha                   mus/play    50K  OS3 Webradio Streamer for M...
NAFCYI1991S3-B01.zip           text/bfont 1.5M  GEN NAFCYI Fall 1991 (BMP F...             
NAFCYI1991S4-B02.zip           text/bfont 968K  GEN NAFCYI Winter 1991-92 (...        
NAFCYI1992S4-B02.zip           text/bfont 688K  GEN NAFCYI Winter 1992-93 (...        
NAFCYI1993S3-B02.zip           text/bfont 1.2M  GEN NAFCYI Fall 1993 (BMP F...             
NAFCYI1996S1-B01.zip           text/bfont 1.3M  GEN NAFCYI Spring 1996 (BMP...           
NAFCYI1996S2-B01.zip           text/bfont 952K  GEN NAFCYI Summer 1996 (BMP...           
NAFCYI1996S2-B02.zip           text/bfont 1.3M  GEN NAFCYI Summer 1996 (BMP...           
nextvi.lha                     text/edit  703K  MOS Next vi clone                            
convertmojo.lha                text/misc   37K  OS3 Convert files to txt,rt...             
NAFCYI1991S3-01.zip            text/pfont 1.2M  GEN NAFCYI Fall 1991 (PS Fo...              
NAFCYI1991S4-02.zip            text/pfont 924K  GEN NAFCYI Winter 1991-92 (...         
NAFCYI1992S4-02.zip            text/pfont 837K  GEN NAFCYI Winter 1992-93 (...         
NAFCYI1993S3-02.zip            text/pfont 1.4M  GEN NAFCYI Fall 1993 (PS Fo...              
NAFCYI1996S1-01.zip            text/pfont 1.4M  GEN NAFCYI Spring 1996 (PS ...            
NAFCYI1996S2-01.zip            text/pfont 1.1M  GEN NAFCYI Summer 1996 (PS ...            
NAFCYI1996S2-02.zip            text/pfont 1.3M  GEN NAFCYI Summer 1996 (PS ...            
Ogonek.lha                     util/conv   45K  OS3 Convert Polish catalogs... 
AmiTLS13.lha                   util/libs   35K  OS3 A new compact TLS/HTTPS...    
ImagePrint_MOS.lha             util/misc  1.0M  MOS send images to the Morp...  
LumiPass_1.2.lha               util/misc  5.9M  OS3 Password manager for Am...
(snx)

[Meldung: 12. Jul. 2026, 06:58] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2026 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.