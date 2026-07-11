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|12.Jul.2026
| Aminet-Uploads bis 11.07.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.07.2026 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
RoFTICv3_0.lha comm/fido 26K GEN C-Net TIC and nodelist ... OctoControlSpeak_EN.lha comm/misc 40K OS3 Speaking MUI client for... OctoControlSpeak.lha comm/misc 40K OS3 Speaking MUI client for... Fitz.lha comm/tcp 285K VAR Light TCP/IP file serve... tgamiga.i386-aros.lha comm/tcp 271K ARO Native MTProto Telegram... tgamiga.m68k-amigaos.lha comm/tcp 254K OS3 Native MTProto Telegram... tgamiga.ppc-amigaos.lha comm/tcp 351K OS4 Native MTProto Telegram... tgamiga.ppc-morphos.lha comm/tcp 379K MOS Native MTProto Telegram... tgamiga.x86_64-aros.lha comm/tcp 371K ARO Native MTProto Telegram... Amelinium.lha comm/www 3.3M OS3 Modern Amiga Web Browse... evo.lha dev/e 687K OS3 E-VO: Amiga E Evolution less-mos.lha dev/gg 1.5M VAR Viewer program similar ... am-git.lha dev/misc 1.0M OS3 git client (clone/commi... DCT-II_IDCT-II_DCT-III.zip dev/src 980K VAR 1D Cosine Transforms an... ODFileSystem-amigaos4.lha disk/cdrom 293K OS4 Modern optical-disc fil... ODFileSystem.lha disk/cdrom 207K OS3 Modern optical-disc fil... MortandPhilENG.lha game/jump 775K OS3 Mort & Phil MortandPhilESP.lha game/jump 777K OS3 Mort & Phil G-WARS.lha game/shoot 15M OS3 Geometry Wars inspired ... chess_ai_rtg.lha game/think 1.8M OS3 RTG chess for 68040/680... Mega-ATcad.lha gfx/edit 1.1M OS3 2D-CAD-Program BeeView.lha gfx/show 116K OS3 Image viewer AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 12M OS4 Signetics-based machine... AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 11M OS3 Signetics-based machine... AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 11M MOS Signetics-based machine... anes.lha misc/emu 50K OS3 A/NES v1.25 - NES/Famic... make.lha misc/emu 153K OS3 Fantasy 8 bit style ret... ZZPicoDriveMD.lha misc/emu 161K OS3 Sega Mega Drive emulato... ZZPicoDriveSMS.lha misc/emu 171K OS3 Sega Master System emul... MASWaver.lha mus/play 50K OS3 Webradio Streamer for M... NAFCYI1991S3-B01.zip text/bfont 1.5M GEN NAFCYI Fall 1991 (BMP F... NAFCYI1991S4-B02.zip text/bfont 968K GEN NAFCYI Winter 1991-92 (... NAFCYI1992S4-B02.zip text/bfont 688K GEN NAFCYI Winter 1992-93 (... NAFCYI1993S3-B02.zip text/bfont 1.2M GEN NAFCYI Fall 1993 (BMP F... NAFCYI1996S1-B01.zip text/bfont 1.3M GEN NAFCYI Spring 1996 (BMP... NAFCYI1996S2-B01.zip text/bfont 952K GEN NAFCYI Summer 1996 (BMP... NAFCYI1996S2-B02.zip text/bfont 1.3M GEN NAFCYI Summer 1996 (BMP... nextvi.lha text/edit 703K MOS Next vi clone convertmojo.lha text/misc 37K OS3 Convert files to txt,rt... NAFCYI1991S3-01.zip text/pfont 1.2M GEN NAFCYI Fall 1991 (PS Fo... NAFCYI1991S4-02.zip text/pfont 924K GEN NAFCYI Winter 1991-92 (... NAFCYI1992S4-02.zip text/pfont 837K GEN NAFCYI Winter 1992-93 (... NAFCYI1993S3-02.zip text/pfont 1.4M GEN NAFCYI Fall 1993 (PS Fo... NAFCYI1996S1-01.zip text/pfont 1.4M GEN NAFCYI Spring 1996 (PS ... NAFCYI1996S2-01.zip text/pfont 1.1M GEN NAFCYI Summer 1996 (PS ... NAFCYI1996S2-02.zip text/pfont 1.3M GEN NAFCYI Summer 1996 (PS ... Ogonek.lha util/conv 45K OS3 Convert Polish catalogs... AmiTLS13.lha util/libs 35K OS3 A new compact TLS/HTTPS... ImagePrint_MOS.lha util/misc 1.0M MOS send images to the Morp... LumiPass_1.2.lha util/misc 5.9M OS3 Password manager for Am...(snx)
[Meldung: 12. Jul. 2026, 06:58] [Kommentare: 0]
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