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< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
16.Jul.2026
James Purcell (ANF)


 Integrierte Entwicklungsumgebung: AmiBlocks IDE
AmiBlocks IDE ist eine von Code::Blocks inspirierte, intgegrierte Entwicklungsumgebung (IDE) für C(++)-Programmierer, das vom Entwickler wie folgt beworben wird:
  • Multi-tab C source editor
  • Syntax colouring and line-number gutter
  • Code folding and current-line highlighting
  • Vertical and horizontal editor scrollbars
  • Project, Files, Symbols and Resources browsers
  • Build Log, Messages and Search Results panes
  • Code::Blocks-style project build-options window
  • GNU GCC compiler and GNU Make project generation
  • Build, rebuild and run commands
  • Workbench program icon included
AmiBlocks setzt mindestens AmigaOS 3.1, einen 68020-Prozessor, ein Hires-Display und 4 MB RAM voraus. Sollen größere Projekte compiliert werden oder wenn mehrere sehr große Quelltexte geöffnet sind, wächst der RAM-Bedarf auf 8 MB RAM. (cg)

[Meldung: 16. Jul. 2026, 23:23] [Kommentare: 0]
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