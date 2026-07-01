16.Jul.2026

James Purcell (ANF)







Integrierte Entwicklungsumgebung: AmiBlocks IDE

AmiBlocks IDE ist eine von Code::Blocks inspirierte, intgegrierte Entwicklungsumgebung (IDE) für C(++)-Programmierer, das vom Entwickler wie folgt beworben wird: Multi-tab C source editor

Syntax colouring and line-number gutter

Code folding and current-line highlighting

Vertical and horizontal editor scrollbars

Project, Files, Symbols and Resources browsers

Build Log, Messages and Search Results panes

Code::Blocks-style project build-options window

GNU GCC compiler and GNU Make project generation

Build, rebuild and run commands

Workbench program icon included AmiBlocks setzt mindestens AmigaOS 3.1, einen 68020-Prozessor, ein Hires-Display und 4 MB RAM voraus. Sollen größere Projekte compiliert werden oder wenn mehrere sehr große Quelltexte geöffnet sind, wächst der RAM-Bedarf auf 8 MB RAM. (cg)



[Meldung: 16. Jul. 2026, 23:23] [Kommentare: 0]

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