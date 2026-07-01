17.Jul.2026









Festplatten-Tool: Mnemosyne V1.3.0

Mnemosyne ist Tool für AmigaOS 3.x, das anzeigt, wieviel Speicherplatz Dateien und Ordner auf der Festplatte einnehmen. Es soll helfen, den Speicherplatz auf der Festplatte besser verwalten zu können. Mnemosyne ist in C geschrieben und verwendet ReAction. Unter AmigaOS 3.1 und 3.1.4 wird ClassAct benötigt.



Die Version 1.3.0 bietet folgende Änderungen: Made Mnemosyne program from: 33.832B to 43.152B

Faster division through bit-shifting for rounding numbers.

Added indicator for which folder Mnemosyne is scanning.

Added Keyboard shortcuts for the Menu Bar.

Added a stop button to stop the scanning process by closing the new Mnemosyne scanning window.

Added new graphical representation of the results in a treemap style graph that shows the percentage of the directory size visually. Including a new option to enable/disable the graph in the settings.

Added a notice/alert to inform the user if Mnemosyne has run out of memory and cannot continue scanning.

Added new drag feature where folder icons can be dragged into the Mnemosyne window to scan them.

Fixed issue where Mnemosyne would not update the bottom text by itself.

Fixed issue where Mnemosyne would not store settings correctly if it was stored in a folder.

Improvements to the code using clang-format to make it more readable and uniform. Weiter Hinweise können dem Wiki entnommen werden. (dr)



[Meldung: 17. Jul. 2026, 06:39] [Kommentare: 0]

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