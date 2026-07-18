|19.Jul.2026
| AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 18.07.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 18.07.2026 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
llad_info.i386-aros.lha aud/mis 5kb Obtains (LL)ADPCM format info
keen4.x86_64-aros-v11.lha gam/pla 2Mb Port of the famous DOS game Comm...
3doc.i386-aros.lha gra/con 2Mb 3D Object Converter for AROS i386
telegramamiga.i386-aros.lha net/cha 283kb Native MTProto Telegram chat client
telegramamiga.x86_64-aros... net/cha 383kb Native MTProto Telegram chat client
(snx)
[Meldung: 19. Jul. 2026, 05:46] [Kommentare: 0]
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