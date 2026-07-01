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20.Jul.2026



 Linux/macOS: Emu68-Hatcher 0.7.1
Christopher Reemts' Emu68-Hatcher erstellt unter macOS oder Linux "schlüsselfertige" SD-Karten mit vorkonfiguriertem AmigaOS 3 für Amiga-Rechner mit einer PiStorm-CPU-Karte. Änderungen der Version 0.7.0 bzw. Version 0.7.1:
  • Windows: building straight to SD card now works end to end. really
  • user-supplied Picasso96: drop in a purchased 3.x archive like Roadshow; the free Aminet version stays the default
  • Prefs submenu in the Tools menu
  • switched to the consolidated emu68 driver stack
  • Reset App Data button on the Start tab - wipes cache, temp files and downloaded tools back to fresh-install state
  • remove stray empty file from repo root
(dr)

[Meldung: 20. Jul. 2026, 14:34] [Kommentare: 0]
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