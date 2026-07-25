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26.Jul.2026



 AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 25.07.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 25.07.2026 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
worldcup.lha                 doc/mis 729kb Soccer World Cup statistics 1930...
amifish.i386-aros.lha        gam/boa 3Mb   Chess program compatible with UC...
cfish.i386-aros.lha          gam/boa 292kb Strong UCI chess engine
amishockolate.x86_64-aros... gam/fps 2Mb   Porting of Shockolate (System Sh...
telegramamiga.i386-aros.lha  net/cha 294kb Native MTProto Telegram chat client
telegramamiga.x86_64-aros... net/cha 398kb Native MTProto Telegram chat client
slovo.i386-aros.lha          off/wor 3Mb   Wordprocessor
astralgame.lha               uti/mis 10Mb  A little tool to know zodiac sig...
(snx)

[Meldung: 26. Jul. 2026, 07:46] [Kommentare: 0]
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