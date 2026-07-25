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26.Jul.2026



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 25.07.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 25.07.2026 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
openmpt123.lha           aud/pla 4Mb   4.1 Command line tracker module file...
pragtical.lha            dev/edi 3Mb   4.1 The practical and pragmatic code...
liblua.lha               dev/lan 1Mb   4.1 Lightweight embeddable scripting...
libopenmpt.lha           dev/lib 10Mb  4.1 OpenMPT tracker module library
libopenmpt_modplug.lha   dev/lib 2Mb   4.1 OpenMPT modplug compatibility la...
libvpx.lha               dev/lib 5Mb   4.1 WebM VP8/VP9 Codec library
amifish.lha              gam/boa 4Mb   4.0 Chess program compatible with UC...
crimsonland.lha          gam/shm 11Mb  4.1 top-down shooter with RPG elements
astralgame.lha           uti/mis 10Mb  4.0 A little tool to know zodiac sig...
(snx)

[Meldung: 26. Jul. 2026, 07:46] [Kommentare: 0]
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