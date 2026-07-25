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26.Jul.2026



 Aminet-Uploads bis 25.07.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 25.07.2026 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
nodeinfo.lha                   comm/bbs     8K  GEN FTN Nodelist browser do... 
amibinkd_10.lha                comm/fido  119K  OS3 FTN mailer (binkd port,... 
RoFTICv3_2.lha                 comm/fido   22K  GEN C-Net TIC and nodelist ...         
OctoControlSpeak_EN.lha        comm/misc   41K  OS3 Speaking MUI client for...        
OctoControlSpeak.lha           comm/misc   44K  OS3 Speaking MUI client for...        
DropBox-Handler.lha            comm/net   135K  OS3 Mount Dropbox as an Ami... 
CompunetReborn.lha             comm/tcp   120K  OS3 client for the Compunet...   
curl-8.22.0-DEV-210726.lha     comm/tcp   4.5M  OS3 File and data transfer ...      
Fitz.lha                       comm/tcp   287K  VAR Light TCP/IP file serve...     
TelegramAmiga-AROS.lha         comm/tcp   294K  ARO Native MTProto Telegram...      
TelegramAmiga-AROS64.lha       comm/tcp   398K  ARO Native MTProto Telegram...      
TelegramAmiga-MOS.lha          comm/tcp   417K  MOS Native MTProto Telegram...      
TelegramAmiga-OS4.lha          comm/tcp   387K  OS4 Native MTProto Telegram...      
TelegramAmiga.lha              comm/tcp   387K  OS3 Native MTProto Telegram...      
TheWire13.lha                  comm/tcp   140K  OS3 lightweight TCP/IP stac...                 
Amelinium.lha                  comm/www   3.5M  OS3 Modern Amiga Web Browse...         
AmiBlocksIDE.lha               dev/c      158K  OS3 Code::Blocks-inspired n...         
Sevgi_Engine.lha               dev/c      911K  OS3 Open source video game ...            
oscar64.lha                    dev/cross  2.6M  MOS C/C++ Cross Compiler As... 
AmiBlocksIDE.lha               dev/misc   301K  GEN Integrated C developmen...     
worldcup.lha                   docs/misc  729K  GEN Statistics of World Cup...       
XMouseD.lha                    driver/inp  17K  OS3 Mouse wheel&buttons... 
Amifish_AROS.lha               game/board 3.3M  ARO Chess program UCI compa...             
Amifish_OS4.lha                game/board 3.6M  OS4 Chess program UCI compa...             
CFish_AROS.lha                 game/board 292K  ARO Strong UCI chess engine                  
BDaeshXPack.lha                game/data  257K  GEN Original (correct) Maps...
Diver.lha                      game/jump   65K  OS3 Simple collect-em-up ga... 
keen4.x86_64-aros-v11.lha      game/jump  2.0M  ARO Port of famous DOS game...
Robbo.lha                      game/misc   12K  OS3 Robbo Clone for Amiga                    
BuildEMC.lha                   game/patch   2K  OS3 Fancier gameplay for cl...      
DuneLegacy_RTG.lha             game/strat  14M  OS3 Amiga port of Dune 2 (D...       
FreeSynd_RTG.lha               game/strat 3.8M  OS3 Amiga port of Syndicate...       
Polanie-RTG-amiga.lha          game/strat 730K  OS3 Polanie (1996) Amiga RT...            
ADL.lha                        game/text  254K  OS3 Adventure Definition La... 
intruder.lha                   game/text  150K  OS3 Cyberpunk interactive f... 
3doc_ppc-amigaos_v1.80.lha     gfx/3d     3.3M  OS4 3D Object Converter for...      
PlasmaWB.lha                   gfx/misc   150K  VAR Mouse/autonomous Workbe...        
AmigaShopsD.zip                misc/antiq   4K  GEN Amiga Soft- und Hardwar...   
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha             misc/emu    12M  OS4 Signetics-based machine...        
AmiArcadia.lha                 misc/emu    11M  OS3 Signetics-based machine...        
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha              misc/emu    11M  MOS Signetics-based machine...        
AmiVms.lha                     misc/emu   3.9M  OS3 Simulates OpenVMS comma...               
make.lha                       misc/emu   153K  OS3 Fantasy 8 bit style ret...        
voxelspace.lha                 misc/misc  5.2M  VAR Technical demo of a vox...  
FxBox.lha                      mus/edit   708K  OS3 Realtime multi loop pro...     
MintAMP.lha                    mus/play   1.4M  OS3 Multiformat player and ...         
tinyedit_aos.lha               text/edit  668K  OS3 Lightweight text editor                  
convertmojo.lha                text/misc   39K  OS3 Convert files to txt,rt...             
IconAction.lha                 util/app     9K  OS3 View Extract LHA ADF Ed...        
BoingKick.lha                  util/boot  153K  OTH Boing ball boot screen ...
(snx)

[Meldung: 26. Jul. 2026, 07:46] [Kommentare: 0]
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