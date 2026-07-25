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|26.Jul.2026
| Aminet-Uploads bis 25.07.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 25.07.2026 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
nodeinfo.lha comm/bbs 8K GEN FTN Nodelist browser do... amibinkd_10.lha comm/fido 119K OS3 FTN mailer (binkd port,... RoFTICv3_2.lha comm/fido 22K GEN C-Net TIC and nodelist ... OctoControlSpeak_EN.lha comm/misc 41K OS3 Speaking MUI client for... OctoControlSpeak.lha comm/misc 44K OS3 Speaking MUI client for... DropBox-Handler.lha comm/net 135K OS3 Mount Dropbox as an Ami... CompunetReborn.lha comm/tcp 120K OS3 client for the Compunet... curl-8.22.0-DEV-210726.lha comm/tcp 4.5M OS3 File and data transfer ... Fitz.lha comm/tcp 287K VAR Light TCP/IP file serve... TelegramAmiga-AROS.lha comm/tcp 294K ARO Native MTProto Telegram... TelegramAmiga-AROS64.lha comm/tcp 398K ARO Native MTProto Telegram... TelegramAmiga-MOS.lha comm/tcp 417K MOS Native MTProto Telegram... TelegramAmiga-OS4.lha comm/tcp 387K OS4 Native MTProto Telegram... TelegramAmiga.lha comm/tcp 387K OS3 Native MTProto Telegram... TheWire13.lha comm/tcp 140K OS3 lightweight TCP/IP stac... Amelinium.lha comm/www 3.5M OS3 Modern Amiga Web Browse... AmiBlocksIDE.lha dev/c 158K OS3 Code::Blocks-inspired n... Sevgi_Engine.lha dev/c 911K OS3 Open source video game ... oscar64.lha dev/cross 2.6M MOS C/C++ Cross Compiler As... AmiBlocksIDE.lha dev/misc 301K GEN Integrated C developmen... worldcup.lha docs/misc 729K GEN Statistics of World Cup... XMouseD.lha driver/inp 17K OS3 Mouse wheel&buttons... Amifish_AROS.lha game/board 3.3M ARO Chess program UCI compa... Amifish_OS4.lha game/board 3.6M OS4 Chess program UCI compa... CFish_AROS.lha game/board 292K ARO Strong UCI chess engine BDaeshXPack.lha game/data 257K GEN Original (correct) Maps... Diver.lha game/jump 65K OS3 Simple collect-em-up ga... keen4.x86_64-aros-v11.lha game/jump 2.0M ARO Port of famous DOS game... Robbo.lha game/misc 12K OS3 Robbo Clone for Amiga BuildEMC.lha game/patch 2K OS3 Fancier gameplay for cl... DuneLegacy_RTG.lha game/strat 14M OS3 Amiga port of Dune 2 (D... FreeSynd_RTG.lha game/strat 3.8M OS3 Amiga port of Syndicate... Polanie-RTG-amiga.lha game/strat 730K OS3 Polanie (1996) Amiga RT... ADL.lha game/text 254K OS3 Adventure Definition La... intruder.lha game/text 150K OS3 Cyberpunk interactive f... 3doc_ppc-amigaos_v1.80.lha gfx/3d 3.3M OS4 3D Object Converter for... PlasmaWB.lha gfx/misc 150K VAR Mouse/autonomous Workbe... AmigaShopsD.zip misc/antiq 4K GEN Amiga Soft- und Hardwar... AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 12M OS4 Signetics-based machine... AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 11M OS3 Signetics-based machine... AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 11M MOS Signetics-based machine... AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.9M OS3 Simulates OpenVMS comma... make.lha misc/emu 153K OS3 Fantasy 8 bit style ret... voxelspace.lha misc/misc 5.2M VAR Technical demo of a vox... FxBox.lha mus/edit 708K OS3 Realtime multi loop pro... MintAMP.lha mus/play 1.4M OS3 Multiformat player and ... tinyedit_aos.lha text/edit 668K OS3 Lightweight text editor convertmojo.lha text/misc 39K OS3 Convert files to txt,rt... IconAction.lha util/app 9K OS3 View Extract LHA ADF Ed... BoingKick.lha util/boot 153K OTH Boing ball boot screen ...(snx)
[Meldung: 26. Jul. 2026, 07:46] [Kommentare: 0]
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