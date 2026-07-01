|27.Jul.2026
| Linux/macOS: Emu68-Hatcher 0.8.0
Christopher Reemts' Emu68-Hatcher erstellt unter macOS oder Linux "schlüsselfertige" SD-Karten mit vorkonfiguriertem AmigaOS 3 für Amiga-Rechner mit einer PiStorm-CPU-Karte. Änderungen der Version 0.8.0:
(dr)
- USB support added (for Pi4b/CM4 + Emu68 1.1 alpha1)
- tried to make GUI a bit prettier
- builds should be faster and the decompression stage now has a progressbar
- "Connect Wifi" now asks for credentials instead of just silently failing like a coward
- increased build process self-esteem, now complains clearly instead of dying cryptically halfway through
[Meldung: 27. Jul. 2026, 22:53] [Kommentare: 0]
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