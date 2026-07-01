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31.Jul.2026



 Inoffizielle Auffrischung des Doom-Klons: GloomReforged AGA 1.10.0
Auf Basis der vor einigen Jahren freigegebenen Quellcodes ist mit Gloom Reforged eine inoffizielle, aufgefrischte Überarbeitung von Gloom erschienen, die mit Gloom (Classic), Gloom Deluxe, Gloom 3 und Zombie Massacre kompatibel ist.

Version 1.10.0 (Video-Preview) bietet folgende Änderungen:
  • Speed ​​optimizations for 020/030 and 040/060, which should result in 5-20% more FPS depending on your setup.
  • 020/030 now has its own Gen C2P routine, and 040/060 has Kalm's C2P routine.
  • A status indicator is now displayed at the top center when items have been picked up.
  • When you pick up the "Invisibility" upgrade, you now become semi-transparent, indicated by your dithered/transparent weapon. Three seconds before "Invisibility" ends, your weapon will start flashing.
  • Reflections have been further optimized.
  • The gruesome skulls next to the health bar are now hearts (which can be expanded with the minigame).
Download: GloomReforged-v1.10.lha (2 MB) (dr)

[Meldung: 31. Jul. 2026, 21:08] [Kommentare: 0]
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