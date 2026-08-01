03.Aug.2026









CS-Lab: Warp-Firmware-Pack 2.027

CS-Lab stellt ein Update der Firmware für die hauseigenen, 68060-basierten Warp-Turbokarten zur Verfügung. Die Version 2.027 bietet folgende Änderungen: Added support for Warp7060

Fixed WiFi module initialization issue

Added bar display to the 68060 bootstrap code

Added audio volume control window to WarpDiag

Fixed Warp1240 RTC reset issue

Fixed multiple USB bridge issues

Fixed occasional horizontal shift in some RTG modes

Improved 68K CPU clock resolution:

1 MHz resolution in WarpDiag and the Boot Menu



Even higher precision available through the warpTool CLI command (CPUFreqHz parameter)

Added over-temperature protection

65℃ on proximity sensor and 80℃ on core sensor



CPU frequency is set to stock if any of these thresholds is exceeded

Added RTG clock control through P96 preferences (other mode parameters are not yet integrated)

Adjusted pixel clocks for some RTG modes to reduce interference with the ESP32 WiFi module. Depending on the WiFi AP channel, this may improve speed and reliability.

Changed the power-up sequence:

The 68K CPU now always starts at the stock frequency



This allows access to the Boot Menu and settings recovery in case of failed overclocking



If the Boot Menu is not entered, the CPU automatically switches to the configured frequency

Added logo display during Boot ROM initialization (dr)



[Meldung: 03. Aug. 2026, 06:55] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

