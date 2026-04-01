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04.Aug.2026



 Dateimanager: Directory Opus 5.102
Der quelloffene Dateimanager Directory Opus 5 wird von Dimitris "MiDWaN" Panokostas weiterentwickelt (amiga-news.de berichtete). Änderungen der Version 5.102:
  • Fix AROS64 XADOpen, File Types and CLI issues
  • Clarify WB title-bar option
  • Fix CX broker copyright text
  • Fix OS3 titlebar clock trim erase
  • Fix control label backfill on config requesters
  • Fix defensive environment loading
  • Add dual lister mode
  • Fix mouse wheel scroll lines
  • Add destination lister entry arguments
  • Add MakeFile command
  • Fix no-unselect function arguments
  • Update default baseline settings
  • Fix icon layout title ellipsis
  • Fix deleting left-out commands
  • Add Opus NewShell menu entry
  • Add lister tooltip colour setting
  • ViewFont extended character preview
  • Fix FTP MLSD recursive copy paths
  • Add customizable titlebar clock format
  • Fix localized DateStamp parsing
  • Add Arrange Icons to Icons menu
  • Fix listview title backfill
  • Honor Create Icons for command icons
  • Fix AROS64 XADOpen and CLI crashes
  • Fix AROS title memory and clock formatting
  • Auto-scale device Size/Used/Free in Icon Info requester
  • Fix internal command {} arguments: Comment "" and {fu}/{ou} NAME
  • Fix AROS x86_64 CLI/lister resize window opening off-screen
  • Filetypes Icon requester now defaults to ENVARC:Sys
  • Fix FTP module type and initializer defects surfaced by GCC 13
  • Accept console handlers with a running process as output device
  • fix: honour selected desktop icons in User Menu and Button Bank launches
Downloads: (dr)

[Meldung: 04. Aug. 2026, 06:26] [Kommentare: 0]
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